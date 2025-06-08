Jack Miller analyses Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 MotoGP struggles: “It’s a confidence thing”

Jack Miller says there are visual indications of Pecco Bagnaia’s current MotoGP “confidence” problems.

Amid Francesco Bagnaia’s struggles in the 2025 MotoGP season, his former teammate Jack Miller has given his take on his former teammate’s issues.

The Australian shared a box with Bagnaia for the first four seasons of the Italian’s premier class career.

From the Pramac team in 2019–2020, the pair moved to the Ducati Lenovo Team together for 2021, and it was with Miller as teammate that Bagnaia won his first premier class crown in 2022.

As a result of their time together in the same team, current Pramac Yamaha rider Miller is well-placed to give an opinion on the Italian’s current struggles on the 2025 Desmosedici; Francesco Bagnaia having gone without a podium of any kind since he was third in the Spanish Grand Prix.

“It’s a confidence thing, it’s a feeling thing,” Jack Miller said after the Aragon MotoGP Sprint, in which Bagnaia struggled to a 12th-place finish from fourth on the grid.

“I spent many laps behind Pecco in my career.

“[In the Sprint] especially, just looking at him, he’s very neutral on the bike, not a lot of hanging off, which is generally Pecco’s strong point. His inside shoulder is normally equal with the inside of the bike – he uses his body a lot, something I wish I could do more.

“[In the Sprint] he was rather neutral with the bike, kind of in the centre, because he doesn’t trust what it’s doing or what it’s going to do, especially up through the first, flowing couple of corners.

“He made the bike turn a lot with less lean angle, that’s something it seems like he’s struggling to do at the moment.”

