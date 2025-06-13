“Won’t take long” before Honda “on a level” with Ducati

Honda backed to regain top spot in MotoGP

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

Honda have been backed to eventually match Ducati’s competitiveness in MotoGP.

For several years, the stark decline in the once-mighty Honda was evident when Marc Marquez opted to jump ship in pursuit of a Ducati.

But their improvement was obvious to see this season even before Johann Zarco’s heroic grand prix win at Le Mans.

The Aragon test afforded Honda another opportunity to emerge even stronger at the next race round in Mugello.

“We are hoping for another step,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said. “The improvements have been big - not just gradual.

“It has taken a lot of data gathering, new staff coming in, new parts arriving. It all begins to mesh together.

“What we’ve seen from Johann Zarco, Mir and now Luca Marini - they’ve got a feeling at the front.

“They have a good engine but they need more.

“Overall, it’s a package that is raceable.”

Honda backed to add even more MotoGP performance

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

The previous struggles of Honda riders were often encapsulated by Joan Mir.

The former MotoGP champion had often cut a miserable figure on below-par machinery.

But Mir stood out for his newfound comfort last weekend at Aragon.

“He looked good, he looked comfortable on the bike,” Neil Hodgson said.

“He was behind Diggia on a Ducati, and the Honda looked as good.

“But unfortunately you get onto the acceleration and the Ducati is strong.

“It’s a relatively easy fix - you can add more power or bring another spec engine. With the concessions, they will have that lined up.”

There is belief within MotoGP about the recovery powers of Honda.

They are believed to be Jorge Martin’s preferred destination if he leaves Aprilia.

The chase for the factory Honda seat in 2026 is because Luca Marini is out of contract.

Suddenly, the Japanese manufacturer finds themselves with a coveted bike.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

