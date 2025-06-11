Jack Miller “diagnoses” and “clears up” Yamaha problem - and outlines next task

Jack Miller says the new engine tried by Yamaha at the Aragon MotoGP test offered “no big difference”.

Jack Miller, 2025 MotogP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller feels he was able to “clear up” a vibration issue that hampered him in the Aragon MotoGP weekend at the post-race MotorLand test.

Miller was only 14th in the Aragon Grand Prix having suffered with a rear vibration problem, but the Pramac Yamaha rider feels he was able to understand the problem “more deeply” after the one-day post-race test.

“After the disappointments with the vibrations early on in the race, it was nice to test and clear that up,” Jack Miller said after the post-race Aragon MotoGP test.

“We went through test items and were able to diagnose the small problem that we were having, and understood the issue more deeply.”

Miller added that the items he tested were taking Yamaha “the right way”.

“Testing a few items was good,” he said.

“We are going the right way.

“I’ve got a day off then we’re back on the bike in Barcelona [this week]. It’s a track where we suffer on the long corners so it’s a good place to test.”

Jack Miller details Yamaha test outcome

Speaking in more detail about some of the new items he tested, Miller said: “No chassis, but pretty much everything else. Swingarm – we used a different one over the weekend then were back-checking to make a plan for going forwards.

“Electronics – we are trying to understand and make a better strategy. We are getting some updates from Japan.

“Aero, as well. You saw Fabio [Quartararo] running the latest aero.

“We had those options over the weekend but I chose not to run it during the race – simply because we only had one to try, so I tried to avoid damaging it at a race weekend.”

On the aerodynamics specifically, he added: “I was pretty happy with it. It helped with turning. It made the bike more agile.”

Miller admitted that there “no big difference” with the new engine compared to what he had been running since Jerez, the new one having been tried also by Augusto Fernandez on the Aragon Grand Prix weekend..

He added that what was tried in Aragon was “a little step in the same direction”.

Looking ahead to a private Yamaha test at Barcelona, Miller explained that it’s important for the Iwata factory to test in places like that because of the low track grip.

“Similar in terms of bad grip,” Miller said, comparing the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with MotorLand Aragon.

“These two [tracks] are pretty close. These are the tracks where we suffer.

“In Argentina, when we don’t have the grip on the rear, we struggle more.

“So it will be a useful test to understand how we can make the bike work.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

