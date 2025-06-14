Marc Marquez “question mark” but Pecco Bagnaia “smiles” after testing

After the Aragon Grand Prix, where Marc Marquez won the race and Pecco Bagnaia finishing third, both Ducati riders came back to the track for Monday's MotoGP test at the MotorLand.

Both riders used their time on the track for ‘investigating’ the new fairing, as Ducati planned to bring it for the next round in Mugello, next weekend.

Ducati Lenovo Team Manager, Davide Tardozzi, revealed that Marquez and Bagnaia had different emotions during the test reflecting their contrasting seasons so far.

“In the morning we started with the programme - for both riders it is to investigate the new fairing. We are trying to have more load and grip on the rear tyre. We are trying to have more agility on the chicane,” Tardozzi said about the Aragon test.

“What we demand to the aerodynamicists is to have better things in every area. That’s obviously not possible. That’s why the engineers are working on the question mark that the riders are explaining after the test. Where the new fairing is better, where it can be improved.

“On Pecco’s side, there are already smiles and happiness. But on Marc’s side there are question marks. But that’s because Marc has a bike which is working perfectly for him. If we take the decision that the new fairing is better, we’ll have it from the next race at Mugello.”

Tardozzi couldn't hide his relief seeing Bagnaia back after a poor form in the last few races, affected by poor feeling with the GP25 front end.

Furthermore, Tardozzi was also confident that Pecco would be very competitive in Mugello, a race that he won last year.

“After [Sunday], we have Pecco back! At Mugello he will be very competitive,” Tardozzi on Pecco finally found a breakthrough.

“Finally, we found a way to give him more feeling on the front. He was working well [at the test], explaining the pauses and the minuses well to Gigi Dall’Igna and the engineer.

“We are smiling more to have Pecco back, than about the results.”

Pecco Bagnaia: “Maybe we won’t take it to Mugello”

Pecco Bagnaia

After testing the new aero, Pecco Bagnaia wasn’t convinced that the package is ready for Mugello, suggesting more tests are needed. The Italian also admits there are pros and cons with the new package.

“It was a long day because we needed to try the new fairing. It’s true that it helps me in some areas but it’s worse in others,” Bagnaia said after the test.

“We need to find a balance. Maybe we won’t take it to Mugello. We need more testing. There is a test in Barcelona for Michele Pirro, it’s important he puts in some kilometres.”

“I tried a new swingarm which worked well but not in conditions like today. So it’s difficult to make a decision,” he adds. “I am happy because I had feelings, I was able to improve the feeling.

“I feel good. Not at 100%. But I was able to brake in a strong way, to be confident on entry. I still need more speed. We need more time. Luckily, next is Mugello. It’s a track where I know every detail so maybe I can adapt quicker.”

Marc Marquez: “The laptime is very similar”

On the other side of the garage, Marc Marquez – who finished the test in third place, 0,132 from Maverick Vinales at the top of the timesheets – said that the laptime from the new fairing is similar with the old ones.

“We concentrated on the new fairings. With both fairings, the lap time is very similar. When you bring something new and the lap time is similar, it’s a good sign,” Marquez tries to compare both fairings.

“We need to work with the bike balance. The analyst guys will check everything. Then decide the direction. If I want it at Mugello, I can have it.

“But we need to decide because our bike balance and pace is good. We need to decide to not lose this way.”