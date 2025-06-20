“I expect we’ll beat 366km/h,” but “traction more important than top speed”

Brad Binder predicts his MotoGP record could be broken - Francesco Bagnaia believes traction matters more than top speed.

Brad Binder, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

Mugello, venue for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, is the scene of MotoGP’s official top speed record, an eye-watering 366.1km/h (227.5mph) set by Brad Binder during the 2023 Sprint race.

The record was later matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro, who achieved the same speed as a wild-card during free practice at last year’s event.

Now, with the 2025 MotoGP field arriving at the high-speed Tuscan circuit, Binder believes the benchmark could finally be broken.

“My bike is a weapon, it’s so fast down the straights!” smiled the South African on Thursday.

“Isn’t that number [366km/h] from two years ago? So I expect we’ll go faster now.”

Bagnaia, Acosta, Binder, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Bagnaia, Acosta, Binder, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

While KTM’s power advantage on the straights is clear, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia - winner of the past three Mugello GPs - used the recent Aragon round as evidence that traction and acceleration remain more decisive.

“In Aragon, we clearly saw that traction and acceleration are more important than the top speed,” said Bagnaia, who held off Binder’s team-mate Pedro Acosta for third.

“Because in Aragon, I overtook him in the straight.”

Looking to Mugello, Bagnaia acknowledged the significance of top-end performance but maintained that corner exit traction would once again be the key.

“I think in this track the slipstream and the straight are longer, so it could be easier to overtake,” he continued.

“And it's true that top speed is super important.

"But it’s more important to have a good traction exiting from the corners.”

Efforts to increase aerodynamic downforce have also limited gains in MotoGP top speed, due to the extra drag.

This weekend will be the penultimate grand prix appearance for the mighty 1000cc machines on MotoGP's fastest straight, with new 850cc engines being introduced for 2027.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
8m ago
Nico Rosberg shares Alpine fear with F1 struggles “damaging the brand”
Alpine are last in the F1 constructors' championship
MotoGP Results
19m ago
2025 Italian MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
45m ago
Fabio Quartararo suffers “partial shoulder dislocation” at Mugello - returns to track!
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
51m ago
Mercedes F1 team’s revenue surges to £636m in 2024
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Italian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Filip Salac, Moto2, 2025

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 MotoGP Italy: Maverick Vinales bests Ducati to top Mugello Practice
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Italian MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: McLaren give F1 Movie star Brad Pitt private test at COTA
Brad Pitt
Moto3 Results
1h ago
2025 Italian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pramac Yamaha “not worried” about “not easy” 2026 MotoGP season for Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.