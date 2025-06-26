Jack Miller: Assen ”extra special for me”, Yamaha “can be more competitive”

Jack Miller heads into this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP at Assen aiming to put the misery of Mugello behind him at a circuit he describes as “extra special”.

The Australian returns to the scene of his maiden MotoGP victory, a shock wet-weather win for Marc VDS Honda in 2016, hoping for a fresh start after the M1’s grip issues were compounded a string of technical problems in the Italian Grand Prix.

“Mugello was definitely a tough weekend for us. These few days off helped me reset and refocus for Assen,” said Miller.

“Every time I get on the bike, I want to give my absolute best, and I can’t wait to jump back on my Yamaha at a track where I believe we can be competitive.

“I love riding at Assen – its fast corners and flowing nature really suit my style, and of course, it’s extra special for me as the place where I won my first MotoGP race.”

Miller - who went on to win three more MotoGP races for Ducati - has a best Assen result of sixth.

The Australian currently sits 19th in the championship on 31 points.

Team-mate Miguel Oliveira also has some happy memories of Assen, having won there in Moto3 in 2015. His best MotoGP result at the Dutch TT is fifth for KTM in 2021.

At Mugello, the Portuguese rider finished as the top Yamaha in 13th, overtaking struggling factory rider Fabio Quartararo in a photo finish.

“Mugello highlighted our current difficulties, but I gave everything I had to bring home as many points as possible,” said Oliveira.

“I think we managed to maximise our result under tough conditions.

“Hopefully, our performance will improve at Assen. I’ll be working hard to improve my qualifying pace because starting strong is essential to building a positive race.”

Oliveira enters the weekend 23rd in the world championship on 6 points, after missing four early rounds through injury.

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi is optimistic that the Assen layout and forecasted cooler temperatures could give the M1 a much-needed performance boost.

“On paper, Assen should be a circuit that suits the YZR-M1 quite well,” said Borsoi.

“And with the forecasted temperatures being much lower than the heat we faced at Mugello, I believe we can be more competitive.

"So, I’m feeling quite positive.”

Both Pramac riders are fighting to secure a 2026 seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu.