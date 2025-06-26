Jack Miller: Assen ”extra special for me”, Yamaha “can be more competitive”

Jack Miller returns to Assen, scene of his first MotoGP win, as Yamaha seeks to rebound from Mugello issues.

Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Scott Redding, 2016 Dutch MotoGP
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Scott Redding, 2016 Dutch MotoGP

Jack Miller heads into this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP at Assen aiming to put the misery of Mugello behind him at a circuit he describes as “extra special”.

The Australian returns to the scene of his maiden MotoGP victory, a shock wet-weather win for Marc VDS Honda in 2016, hoping for a fresh start after the M1’s grip issues were compounded a string of technical problems in the Italian Grand Prix.

“Mugello was definitely a tough weekend for us. These few days off helped me reset and refocus for Assen,” said Miller.

“Every time I get on the bike, I want to give my absolute best, and I can’t wait to jump back on my Yamaha at a track where I believe we can be competitive.

“I love riding at Assen – its fast corners and flowing nature really suit my style, and of course, it’s extra special for me as the place where I won my first MotoGP race.”

Miller - who went on to win three more MotoGP races for Ducati - has a best Assen result of sixth.

The Australian currently sits 19th in the championship on 31 points.

Team-mate Miguel Oliveira also has some happy memories of Assen, having won there in Moto3 in 2015. His best MotoGP result at the Dutch TT is fifth for KTM in 2021.

At Mugello, the Portuguese rider finished as the top Yamaha in 13th, overtaking struggling factory rider Fabio Quartararo in a photo finish.

“Mugello highlighted our current difficulties, but I gave everything I had to bring home as many points as possible,” said Oliveira.

“I think we managed to maximise our result under tough conditions.

“Hopefully, our performance will improve at Assen. I’ll be working hard to improve my qualifying pace because starting strong is essential to building a positive race.”

Oliveira enters the weekend 23rd in the world championship on 6 points, after missing four early rounds through injury.

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi is optimistic that the Assen layout and forecasted cooler temperatures could give the M1 a much-needed performance boost.

“On paper, Assen should be a circuit that suits the YZR-M1 quite well,” said Borsoi.

“And with the forecasted temperatures being much lower than the heat we faced at Mugello, I believe we can be more competitive. 

"So, I’m feeling quite positive.”

Both Pramac riders are fighting to secure a 2026 seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
27m ago
Maverick Vinales explains how he is “overriding” KTM MotoGP bike’s problems
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP News
28m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio's “big question mark” from Aragon test is answered
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
49m ago
Is this the non-Ducati rider most likely to achieve Dutch MotoGP podium?
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
54m ago
George Russell suggests drastic rule tweak after Red Bull’s “faff” Canada protest
George Russell
MotoGP News
56m ago
Alex Marquez on Marc Marquez: ‘They’re trying to make a war between us’
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
59m ago
Kimi Antonelli outlines key change which his first F1 podium can bring
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri reveals McLaren’s stance on ‘Papaya rules’ after Lando Norris clash
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Sebastian Vettel to take top Red Bull job? Max Verstappen gives his verdict
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen reacts after Sergio Perez reopens old wound
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Pierre Gasly calls for review of F1 penalty points as Max Verstappen nears race ban
Pierre Gasly, Alpine