Is this the non-Ducati rider most likely to achieve Dutch MotoGP podium?

Having made steps forward in recent races, Marco Bezzecchi is hoping for continued progress from Aprilia at this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP.

Bezzecchi and Aprilia Racing were able to show decent speed over one lap at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, indicating progress on a weak point that had existed since the start of the season for Bezzecchi on the RS-GP.

The Italian was able to convert a third-row qualifying into fifth in the Grand Prix; coming after sixth in the Sprint, this marked Bezzecchi’s strongest weekend of the season aboard the Aprilia, with the notable exception of the British MotoGP.

Coming to Assen this weekend, 2023 Dutch Sprint winner Bezzecchi is aware that it’s a circuit suited to both himself and the Aprilia.

“This track is very difficult, I really like it,” Marco Bezzecchi told the pre-event press conference at Assen.

“I have good memories, my first podium in MotoGP, but also my only Sprint win. So, hopefully it will be a positive weekend for us.

“As always, it’s my first time [at this track] with the new bike, but it’s normal. We will try to continue the job that we are doing since the beginning of the year.

“Mugello also was positive for me, so let’s try to keep the same level and the same pace.”

Bezzecchi’s memories of Assen go back much further than his racing career, though, having travelled up from Italy as a child to watch the races in the Netherlands.

“This track has always been special for me,” Bezzecchi explained.

“My family is really passionate [about] motorsport, and I remember when I was five- or six-years-old we were coming here to see the race with the van and driving many hours and seeing the race with my whole family, my mum, my sisters.

“The people have always been amazing, a lot of fans, a lot of passion; we can see also today in the paddock a lot of people asking for the signature and pictures. It’s fantastic. I really love to come to Assen.

“Also, the track is amazing, so to ride and to enjoy the fast corners is always fantastic, especially if you like the flowing tracks like this.

“So, can’t be more happy to celebrate their 100th [anniversary], so very happy.”

Marco Bezzecchi: “I appreciate” new front tyre

As the 2025 season continues, 2026 draws closer and therefore so does a decision over the much anticipated update to the Michelin front tyre, whose introduction is expected to have a positive impact on racing.

Bezzecchi said he “liked” the tyre when he’s tested it, but that he’s unsure about any decisions about its introduction for what will be Michelin’s final year as MotoGP’s sole tyre supplier.

“I didn’t know about the decision [to bring the new tyre for 2026],” Bezzecchi said.

“It’s good for us that Michelin is working really well and is continuing to work, even though we know that when the rules change we will also change manufacturers for the tyre.

“But, to be honest, I appreciate the tyre, I liked it in the test. So, I’m happy that we can continue to develop something and try to improve even more the performances that are already really good.

“So, let’s see when we can start a race weekend with the new tyre.”