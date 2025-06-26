Alex Marquez on Marc Marquez: ‘They’re trying to make a war between us’

Gresini’s Alex Marquez believes people are “trying to create a war” between himself and MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez, but says as brothers they’ve always had that.

Marc Marquez comes into this weekend’s 10th round of the 2025 season at the Dutch Grand Prix leading the championship by 40 points after scoring a double victory last time out at Mugello.

His nearest challenger in the standings right now is Alex Marquez, who was second in both races at Mugello, and is 70 points clear of third-placed Pecco Bagnaia.

At various points this season, Marc Marquez has spoken of the fact that he has shared race strategies with his younger brother.

Alex Marquez insists people 'trying to create a war' with Marc Marquez

Asked if this will continue as his position as Marc Marquez’s nearest rival strengthens, Alex Marquez replied on Thursday at Assen: “I mean, about sharing strategy, it’s difficult to share strategy.

“This is not Formula 1 where you will say ‘Ok, I’ll stop in the box on lap 10’. These are races where you need to push.

“But it depends how you feel. You can think about it, you can say to him or he can say to me ‘I will try to save the tyres’. I also want to save the tyres.

“So, when you are on a motorcycle it’s always difficult. So, it’s not like sharing strategies.

“Maybe you can share a strategy in practice more than in a race. In a race, everybody needs to push.”

Alex Marquez has been accused of racing Marc Marquez differently than he does other riders and that is allowing the latter to be so dominant in grands prix.

The younger Marquez brother says this is an illusion because of how fast Marc Marquez is, while adding that he feels more effort is being made to try and create needle between them.

“I think, from outside, some people are trying to create a war or a battle between me and Marc,” he added.

“It’s what the people want to push, to see some competition. We have that already - we are brothers.

“So, we’ve fought all of our lives. You want to beat your brother and you want to be in front and you want to be better in life than your brother.

“But it will not change. At the moment, he is faster than us. For that reason, many times people say ‘Alex doesn’t attack him’.

“I don’t attack him because I don’t arrive [to a position to attack him].

“He maybe has one tenth, two tenths more. When somebody in front has one or two tenths more [pace advantage], you don’t arrive [in a position] to overtake them. You always are on the limit.

“So, I have to make smart races, and especially the strategy at the moment is not bad.

“I’m the only rider with him, I’m the only one who can play with him at the moment because the third one, Pecco, is already 110 points from Marc. So, the strategy at the moment is not bad.

“We have to keep it like that, and when an opportunity like Silverstone sprint arrives I will attack him.

“If he has more speed, he is impossible to fight because he’s faster and you don’t arrive to make the overtake."