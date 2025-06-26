Aleix Espargaro extends Franco Morbidelli feud with a fresh jab before they meet again

Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro will deputise for the injured Luca Marini at the factory HRC MotoGP team at the Dutch Grand Prix, restarting his feud with Franco Morbidelli.

VR46 Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli comes to Assen once again under the spotlight following an on-track incident at the Italian Grand Prix last Sunday.

Morbidelli collided with Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales while battle for fourth at Mugello last Sunday, which netted him a long lap penalty but no other supplementary action from the stewards.

Aleix Espargaro and Morbidelli already have a fractious relationship following several run-ins over the last few years, with that rivalry reigniting again after a tangle at the British Grand Prix last month.

Following the Mugello race, Espargaro took to social media to take a swipe at Morbidelli after the Vinales incident.

Asked by MotoGP’s official website if he had anything to add on this on Thursday at Assen, Espargaro replied: “No, not at all. I will face a lot more riders, not just him. I wish him a lot of luck.

“Hopefully he will not touch anyone in this race! And I will try to do the same…”

Espargaro debuts for “the best team ever” at Assen

Though Espargaro has raced twice already as a wildcard in 2025 at Jerez and Silverstone, this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix marks his first with the factory Honda squad.

He is deputising for the injured Luca Marini, who is continuing to recover from a Suzuka 8 Hours testing crash.

Espargaro says it is a “dream” to race for the factory Honda team and sees it as an “opportunity” to mark his name on the illustrious list of riders who have done the same.

“Exactly like this, it is a dream to be a part of this team,” he said.

“No doubt, it’s the best team in our sport ever. So it’s a pleasure. It feels bitter because I am replacing Luca, who is injured at home.

“This is never nice. But Luca is better than we expected at the beginning, so he will be back soon hopefully.

“I will take this opportunity to put my name on the list of the Honda factory team. I will do my best.”

Following this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Espargaro will make his professional cycling debut in the Tour of Austria with the Lidl-Trek team.

On this, he said: “This will be a lot more demanding. It’s something I have been working very hard on, for the past year. It was my dream.

“This is why I signed for Lidl-Trek, one of the best teams in the world.

“I will debut in a very important race, the Tour of Austria. A one-week race. It is very hard. It will be a very nice two weeks, it will be demanding physically but I am ready.”