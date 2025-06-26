Maverick Vinales explains how he is “overriding” KTM MotoGP bike’s problems

Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales has explained how he is “overriding” the RC16 in 2025 as he continued to be the Austrian marque’s fastest rider at the Italian Grand Prix.

Since the fourth round of the season in Qatar, 10-time grand prix winner Maverick Vinales has regularly proven to be the fastest KTM rider on the grid.

That isn’t reflected in the standings, where he sits 11th and 30 points behind KTM stablemate Pedro Acosta, though this has largely been through misfortune.

In Qatar, he had a second-place finish stripped from him due to a tyre pressure penalty, while he was taken out of fourth place last weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Maverick Vinales’ form has gone against what the rest of the KTM stable has managed to show so far as the Austrian marque struggles to find a development direction for its RC16.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, where has previously won at in MotoGP, Vinales believes his strength this year has been adapting his riding style to counteract the KTM’s lack of turning.

“Good question,” he replied when asked why he was making the difference on the KTM.

“It’s a good question because I always feel a great potential in front of us. Somehow, still I’m a little bit of a rookie with this bike and I’m not able to ride it in the best way.

“But I’m getting there. But especially I can see we have a strength where we are quite strong, but right now I’m trying to understand how to be better on the riding style on our weak points.

“The turning is not our best point, but body position, how I release the front brake is helping to override this problem.

“And somehow I’m able to put the bike in front. But still I think we have more potential.

“So, it’s really a matter of time to be patient, to work on the correct things and for example here in Assen I understand I will be stronger than in Mugello.

“But in Mugello I felt very strong. So, it’s a matter of doing a good weekend, a clean weekend, where I can really push the bike 100% in every situation.”

He added: “I think of course it’s been really good races, even if the potential and the results don’t reflect where we really are.

“But it’s been growing so quick and so much in the last few races.

“Of course, I expect to have a nice one here. The potential is there.

“We need to really take it out of our KTM, which I think when we are able to ride our bike in a good way we are able to be close to the top.

“We hope Assen I can really use extra from my riding style. However, I feel very comfortable, especially in Mugello I felt very good.

“For me it was the first time I was close to the top, trying to not destroy the tyres, just take care of the rhythm.

“So, that’s a really good sign. So, this weekend means we can do an amazing job.”