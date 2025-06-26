Fabio di Giannantonio's “big question mark” from Aragon test is answered

Fabio di Giannantonio says Mugello confirmed Aragon MotoGP test progress with “big question mark” now resolved ahead of Assen.

Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Fabio di Giannantonio has quietly delivered his strongest ever start to a MotoGP season and arrives at Assen confident that last weekend’s Mugello podium answered the “big question mark” from Aragon.

The VR46 Ducati rider is currently fifth in the world championship, with two grand prix podiums from the opening nine rounds.

However, those ahead of him include not only fellow GP25 riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia but the satellite GP24 duo of Alex Marquez (second) and VR46 team-mate Morbidelli (fourth).

Like Bagnaia, di Giannantonio has struggled with front-end feedback from the GP25, previously describing the sensation as a kind of "filter".

While the larger 355mm front brake discs that helped Bagnaia at Aragon didn’t suit him, di Giannantonio and the VR46 team made progress with alternative changes during the post-race test.

But would it carry over to a different circuit?

“The big question mark was after the Aragon Test, if all the things that we tried would also work at another racetrack, which was Mugello,” Di Giannantonio confirmed on Thursday at Assen.

“And they worked.

“So, I'm pretty confident that also here we can do a good job. We can keep working in the same way as the last two weeks more or less, and continue to have this kind of performance.

“The goal is to keep having fun on the bike, finally, retake the positive feelings with the front of the bike and push like we did in the last race in Mugello.”

At Mugello, the Italian rose from seventh on the grid to fifth in the Sprint and then third in the grand prix, overtaking factory Ducati rider Bagnaia for the final podium spot in the closing laps.

di Giannantonio was also the only GP25 rider to debut Ducati’s latest fairing over the Mugello MotoGP weekend.

Now, he arrives at Assen for the 100th anniversary of the Dutch TT with growing confidence.

“This is the ‘Cathedral of Speed’,” he said. “It’s an iconic track, super fast, with a lot of crazy battles back in the days in many categories; 125, 250, Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP, 500.

“I also remember many great battles in World Superbike between Chili, Fogarty, Bayliss, because I was cheering a lot for Ducati and Troy.

“So being here now, racing the 100th TT, feels so special. We just miss an historical livery to celebrate!

“You can feel the passion and the racing spirit here. It’s always good to race here again.”

After Thursday rain, dry and mild conditions are forecast for the rest of the Dutch MotoGP weekend, which di Giannantonio will start just eight points behind Morbidelli.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
31m ago
Maverick Vinales explains how he is “overriding” KTM MotoGP bike’s problems
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP News
33m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio's “big question mark” from Aragon test is answered
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
53m ago
Is this the non-Ducati rider most likely to achieve Dutch MotoGP podium?
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
59m ago
George Russell suggests drastic rule tweak after Red Bull’s “faff” Canada protest
George Russell
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez on Marc Marquez: ‘They’re trying to make a war between us’
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli outlines key change which his first F1 podium can bring
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri reveals McLaren’s stance on ‘Papaya rules’ after Lando Norris clash
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Sebastian Vettel to take top Red Bull job? Max Verstappen gives his verdict
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen reacts after Sergio Perez reopens old wound
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Pierre Gasly calls for review of F1 penalty points as Max Verstappen nears race ban
Pierre Gasly, Alpine