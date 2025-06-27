Marc Marquez’s massive Assen MotoGP crash explained by Ducati

Ducati reveals cause of Marc Marquez’s Assen FP1 crash

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati says Marc Marquez’s massive crash during FP1 at the 2025 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix was a result of a mistake he made while downshifting.

Marc Marquez comes to the Dutch Grand Prix leading the championship by 40 points after storming to another double victory last weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Telling the media on Thursday at Assen that he was approaching the Dutch Grand Prix weekend as cautiously as he did at Mugello, having not won here since 2018, his 10th round of the 2025 season got off to the worst possible start.

Big Assen crash for Marc Marquez

Inside the first 10 minutes of FP1, Marc Marquez was flung from his factory Ducati as he rounded the fast left-hander at Turn 15.

As he slid across the end of the asphalt run-off area into the gravel, he hit his left arm hard and was thrown into the air.

Marquez immediately threw his left glove off to check his hand, before returning to his paddock office to be checked over by MotoGP medical chief Dr. Angel Charte.

The initial report from Ducati was that Marquez had hurt his left hand and elbow, but he was able to return to the session with just under 20 minutes to go.

Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi explained: “He said that he made a mistake, he downshifted too quick and the bike [lost traction].

“There is a bit of pain in the left arm, because he on the elbow and the right arm he has some pain.

“But he wanted to make a couple of laps and then we’ll see in the afternoon.”

Marquez went top of the timesheets on a fresh medium rear tyre a few minutes after rejoining the session, before going quicker at the end with a 1m32.216s.

This allowed him to see out FP1 fastest of all ahead of Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales.

Marquez will likely undergo further checks on his left arm during the lunch break prior to Practice beginning at 2pm BST this afternoon.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

