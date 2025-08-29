Joan Mir: Ninth DNF follows early Hungarian “nightmare”

After matching his season-best sixth in the Balaton Park Sprint, Joan Mir’s Hungarian Grand Prix ended with a ninth grand prix DNF of the season.

The 2020 world champion felt something was wrong with the rear of his RC213V before the start, describing “nightmare” opening laps in which he dropped from tenth to 16th.

He then crashed on lap four at Turn 5, attempted to continue, but was forced to return to the pits and retire.

“Even on the out-lap I was not feeling right with the rear part of the bike,” Mir explained, hinting at a possible tyre issue.

“It was very difficult to stop and I didn't have any grip out of the corners. That plus a difficult start made the first two laps a complete nightmare.

“So we have to analyse what happened. I cannot really say but it's a shame because today I think we had a good opportunity.”

While Mir was sidelined, team-mate Luca Marini capped the HRC squad’s strongest weekend of the year with fourth in the Sprint and fifth in the grand prix, his best results on the RCV.

“The potential now of this bike is to try to be in normal conditions 6th, top 7,” Mir said.

“If something happens in the front, you can do something more. And Luca today made a great weekend overall, not just today.”

New chassis needs work

Both factory riders had a new chassis available in Hungary.

While Marini, who had also tried it in Austria, was able to dial it in, Mir said further set-up work is needed before he can unlock its potential.

“Honestly, in short-term performance, for me it was worse,” he said on Saturday.

“Because it's not a chassis that you put on track and straight away you are faster.

"You have to work a little bit on the geometry, on the setup, on everything.

“But I wouldn't say that it's not positive. I think that we just need to work a little bit more to get the most from it.”

Among the issues Mir highlighted with the new frame was front locking under braking.

LCR's Johann Zarco, who does not have the chassis, crashed out of 12th in the closing stages of the grand prix.