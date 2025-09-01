Fabio Quartararo predicts “I will race against” Yamaha young riders in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo was impressed by the level of the young riders at the Yamaha Blu Cru Master Camp event, predicting he “will be racing against one of these riders in MotoGP” in the future.

Yamaha’s Blu Cru Master Camp event is aimed at 15-to-18-year-old riders selected by Yamaha to take part.

Earlier in the event, the young riders had the chance to ride flat track with six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea, the Northern Irish rider suffering a tip-over in a right-hander.

With Fabio Quartararo, the riders took to the Aspar Circuit karting track before the event’s closing ceremony. Pramac Yamaha Moto2 rider Tony Arbolino was also in attendance.

“I have really enjoyed the two days I have spent at the Yamaha Blu Cru Master Camp,” Quartararo said.

“It is such an amazing event, and the Blu Cru program is something I am very proud to be a part of.

“To give young riders like this the chance to go from racing at the national level, all the way to WorldSBK or MotoGP, with a clear pathway and support at every step of the journey, is incredible.

“I wish there were something like this around when I was younger.

“The Blu Cru riders really impressed me, not only with their ability, but also their willingness to learn, and you could see the progress they made even just today.

“I believe one day, I will be racing against one of these riders in MotoGP!”

Quartararo's fellow MotoGP rider Jack Miller was also in attendance at the event the day before Quartararo, riding Yamaha R7s at the Aspar Circuit, and he gave his own impressions on what he saw from the riders.

“I had a lot of fun today,” Miller said.

“We have been out on track all day, and I must say I have been really impressed by the pace, focus, and work ethic of the young Blu Cru riders.

“It was hot out there, and we did lots of sessions, but they seemed to soak up all the information and managed to improve rapidly.

“I wish there had been something like the Blu Cru program around when I was younger, as it is such a great way for young riders to go from grassroots racing to the world stage. Plus, the fact that we have riders here from Australia, Asia, South America, as well as Europe, shows how far the reach of the project is.

“Giving these riders the chance to race in Europe, with the opportunity to rise all the way to MotoGP, with support along every step of the way, is simply incredible.

“You never know, I could have been sharing the track today with a future MotoGP World Champion.

“I really enjoyed riding with them all and being able to offer bits of advice after following them around on track, but I must admit, they were pretty quick, so I was glad I was riding my R1!”