LCR “confident” new Johann Zarco deal key in Honda’s MotoGP resurgence

LCR MotoGP team boss Lucio Cecchinello believes Johann Zarco’s new two-year deal with Honda will be “crucial” in the brand’s resurgence.

The 35-year-old Frenchman joined the LCR satellite Honda team last year, following a four-year spell on Ducati machinery which yielded a maiden win in 2023.

Johann Zarco was Honda’s leading rider in the championship last year, and is currently its highest-placed runner in the 2025 standings having taken a second career victory at a wet French Grand Prix in May.

His renewal with Honda was a formality, though he had been pursuing a move to the factory HRC squad.

On Monday 1 September, LCR announced that Zarco had agreed a new two-year deal with Honda to remain a factory supported rider.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cecchinello says he is “pleased” Honda has renewed Zarco and is “confident” his development work will be key in HRC’s progression.

“Working with Johann is simply extraordinary; his professionalism is impeccable both on and off the track,” he said.

“We are pleased that HRC has renewed its trust in him for the next two years, and we are confident that his contribution to the development of the RCV in 2026 and 2027 will be crucial in our mission to bring Honda back to the top of the rankings.

“We are also proud to have been confirmed as a trusted partner of HRC in managing Johann and to continue being part of the Honda family.”

Honda also confirmed on Monday that it had re-signed Luca Marini for the 2026 season to partner Joan Mir at the factory squad.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

LCR still has one seat left to fill, though this is set to go to Moto2 frontrunner Diogo Moreira.

With Zarco and Marini’s deals confirmed, there remains just three seats yet to be finalised for next year at Pramac, LCR and VR46 respectively.