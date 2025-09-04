Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project

Jack Miller eager to shape Yamaha’s new MotoGP era after 2026 contract extension.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller’s newly confirmed Pramac Yamaha contract extension means he will play a central role in the development of the factory’s all-new V4 MotoGP machine for 2026.

While Yamaha leader Fabio Quartararo has only ever raced an inline M1 and Alex Rins’ sole V4 season at Honda was interrupted by injury, Miller spent three years at Honda, then five at Ducati, winning races for both.

The Australian also added podiums at KTM to his CV before moving to Yamaha this season.

“I really, really, really wanted to be a part of this project going forward, especially with what's coming in the future,” Miller told MotoGP.com.

“They are labouring very hard behind the scenes and trying to bring us a new package, a new platform.

“If we can start on the same sort of level playing field we're at now, then who knows where the ceiling is.

“We kind of feel like we've almost reached the ceiling where we're at, with the current platform. So to have an opportunity to be able to help with the development, help with the whole project is unreal for me.

“I can't wait for the opportunity. I know there's a lot of long, hard days ahead, but those are the days I really enjoy.”

Miller added that his multi-brand experience gives him a unique perspective:

“I've ridden nearly all of them now. So you can pick apart bits and bolts from each brand, then try to deliver the most clear and insightful information that I possibly can.”

Lap times for Yamaha’s V4 remain under wraps, but the project steps into the spotlight next weekend at Misano, where test rider Augusto Fernandez will make a wild-card race debut.

Quartararo, and potentially other race riders, will then sample the bike during the post-race test.

Until then, Miller says progress with the current inline bike still matters:

“Obviously it's a clean slate sort of going in the next year. But whether it be electronics and so on, the strategy etc, we’ll try to develop them as best we can on the race weekend to transfer that information over to the new bike.

“And on the race weekends where we're more competitive, try to get up the points as much as possible. We've already had quite a few decent rides this year. We've also had some let down rides.

“But to be inside the top five was lovely. And we know with this current platform, some racetracks, we're going to be more competitive than others.”

Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP project
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
17m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli on “unique” VR46 MotoGP talks: “There’s a lot of crap flying around”
22m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”
50m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
“Tough” Barcelona winter test has Jorge Martin wary of Catalan MotoGP predictions
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
‘A problem with the kids’ - Fernando Alonso shoots down shorter F1 races idea
1h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project
1h ago
Jack Miller
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK
1h ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Williams trying to change outcome of Carlos Sainz’s “poor” Dutch GP penalty
1h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “shocked” by penalty, reveals Dutch GP crash cause
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco wanted new Honda MotoGP deal to exploit ‘random 2027 situations’
2h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP