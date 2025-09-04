Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project

Jack Miller’s newly confirmed Pramac Yamaha contract extension means he will play a central role in the development of the factory’s all-new V4 MotoGP machine for 2026.

While Yamaha leader Fabio Quartararo has only ever raced an inline M1 and Alex Rins’ sole V4 season at Honda was interrupted by injury, Miller spent three years at Honda, then five at Ducati, winning races for both.

The Australian also added podiums at KTM to his CV before moving to Yamaha this season.

“I really, really, really wanted to be a part of this project going forward, especially with what's coming in the future,” Miller told MotoGP.com.

“They are labouring very hard behind the scenes and trying to bring us a new package, a new platform.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“If we can start on the same sort of level playing field we're at now, then who knows where the ceiling is.

“We kind of feel like we've almost reached the ceiling where we're at, with the current platform. So to have an opportunity to be able to help with the development, help with the whole project is unreal for me.

“I can't wait for the opportunity. I know there's a lot of long, hard days ahead, but those are the days I really enjoy.”

Miller added that his multi-brand experience gives him a unique perspective:

“I've ridden nearly all of them now. So you can pick apart bits and bolts from each brand, then try to deliver the most clear and insightful information that I possibly can.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lap times for Yamaha’s V4 remain under wraps, but the project steps into the spotlight next weekend at Misano, where test rider Augusto Fernandez will make a wild-card race debut.

Quartararo, and potentially other race riders, will then sample the bike during the post-race test.

Until then, Miller says progress with the current inline bike still matters:

“Obviously it's a clean slate sort of going in the next year. But whether it be electronics and so on, the strategy etc, we’ll try to develop them as best we can on the race weekend to transfer that information over to the new bike.

“And on the race weekends where we're more competitive, try to get up the points as much as possible. We've already had quite a few decent rides this year. We've also had some let down rides.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But to be inside the top five was lovely. And we know with this current platform, some racetracks, we're going to be more competitive than others.”