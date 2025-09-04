Johann Zarco wanted new Honda MotoGP deal to exploit ‘random 2027 situations’

Zarco wanted two-year deal to exploit 2027 regs with his experience

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco says his push to secure a new two-year deal with Honda was down to a belief that he could exploit “random situations” posed by the 2027 MotoGP rules with his experience.

Earlier this week, LCR announced that the double grand prix winner had penned a new two-year factory deal with Honda to continue racing to the end of 2027.

It makes Johann Zarco the first rider confirmed to be part of the new regulations cycle, when the championship shifts to 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.

Ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, the 35-year-old wanted to extend into 2027 as he sees the new regulations as providing opportunities for more victories that he can exploit with his experience.

“Pretty happy because signing until 2027 was the target, because I believe that with the new regulations, different tyres, maybe there will be a bit more equality [on the grid] or random situations that with my experience I can catch - and have chances of - podiums and victories,” he said.

“So, it was important with the experience that I have and the high motivation that is still there to push until ’27 to get more chances of top results.

“And I’m happy for this. Now that everything is fixed, it’s good to concentrate on the present moment to get back this confidence and enjoy with the team because MotoGP bikes are so precise that if I can control all the details with my team I know I can get good results.”

Honda can “trust me” to develop 2027 bike

Retaining Zarco also provides Honda with another experienced name to help develop the 2027 bike, which he says he has shown he can be trusted with.

“I have seen in ’24, that even in tough moments, I was still enjoying because I was seeing the work of Honda, the work in the shadows, because it seems it doesn’t pay off on the track,” he said.

“But they were working a lot and I said to myself ‘Ok, I’m part of this project, I try to do things in a clever way to make the project go forward’.

“And clearly with what I’ve shown in one and a half years in Honda, they can trust me that I will keep pushing and my feedback - I hope - is good enough to prepare this 2027 bike that I still don’t know how it will be.

“But I’m happy I will be part of it.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

