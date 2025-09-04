Franco Morbidelli on “unique” VR46 MotoGP talks: “There’s a lot of crap flying around”

Franco Morbidelli says his 2026 MotoGP contract negotiations with VR46 were “unique” and notes “there’s a lot of crap flying around” when these discussions take place.

Prior to this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, the VR46 Ducati team announced it had re-signed the 2020 championship runner-up for the 2026 season.

It brought to an end months of speculation linking Pedro Acosta to Valentino Rossi’s outfit, amid the Spaniard’s frustrations with KTM’s former in the first half of 2025.

Being a part of the VR46 Academy for over a decade, Franco Morbidelli admits his discussions about a new deal with the team are “unique” given his closeness with Rossi and Uccio Salucci.

“There’s a lot of crap flying around, for sure,” he joked.

“When we sit down and talk, both ways are very open to each other.

“It’s a very unique kind of negotiation. For sure, the more serious part is taken care of by Gianluca [Falcione].

“So, he’s the serious one, while between myself and Uccio, myself and Vale, we are just talking openly to each other. It’s quite nice.”

No concerns about Ducati bike spec for 2026

Ducati is yet to decide what bike specification it will run for its stable of six riders next season.

Currently, it has three GP25s on the grid for Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer have GP24s.

Though Marc Marquez has dominated on the GP25 this season, the bike hasn’t looked like a big step from its predecessor.

Asked if there was some wariness about swapping the GP24 for the GP25 next year if that does happen, Morbidelli said: “There should never be a concern on riding a Ducati.

“We all know the potential of Ducati. We all know the quality of their way of working.

“We know the quality of their machines. And how good they all work on-track and off-track.

“So, there shouldn't be any concern on that matter.”

