Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”

Pedro Acosta says Marc Marquez’s return to the top of MotoGP rivals the sporting achievements of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez is on the verge of completing one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

That’s according to compatriot and rival Pedro Acosta, who said Marquez’s long-awaited seventh MotoGP crown will put him among the likes of NBA star Michael Jordan.

“I said already a few weeks ago that it's clear Marc will win the championship," KTM rider Acosta said on Thursday at the Barcelona MotoGP.

“But when he wins, it will be [one of] the biggest comebacks by a sportsman in the history of sport.

“Because we can compare this with Michael Jordan when he went to play baseball and then came back to basketball.

“I think he will be the first MotoGP rider to be able to sit in this table of [Spanish legends] Nadal, Alonso and Gasol.

“For this, I think it will be one of the greatest comebacks of the sport.”

After winning six titles in seven years at Honda, Marquez’s dream career was thrown into doubt by complications from a broken arm at Jerez 2020, diplopia and uncompetitive machinery.

Since the sport began in 1949, no rider has ever reclaimed the 500cc/MotoGP title after being defeated for more than three years in a row.

Marquez has gone five seasons without a crown.

But after splitting from Honda, he revived his career with a switch to Gresini last season, then was snapped up by the factory Ducati squad for 2025.

So far, Marquez has won ten of the 14 grands prix and the last 14 races in a row, including Sprints.

Such is his points advantage, the 32-year-old could have his first chance to win this year’s title next weekend at Misano, with six rounds remaining.

Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez MotoGP title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
20m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli on “unique” VR46 MotoGP talks: “There’s a lot of crap flying around”
24m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”
52m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
“Tough” Barcelona winter test has Jorge Martin wary of Catalan MotoGP predictions
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
‘A problem with the kids’ - Fernando Alonso shoots down shorter F1 races idea
1h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project
1h ago
Jack Miller
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK
1h ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Williams trying to change outcome of Carlos Sainz’s “poor” Dutch GP penalty
1h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “shocked” by penalty, reveals Dutch GP crash cause
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco wanted new Honda MotoGP deal to exploit ‘random 2027 situations’
2h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP