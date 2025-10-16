Yamaha “need to extract a few more horses” out of V4 MotoGP prototype

Jack Miller says he’s “happy with the direction” of Yamaha’s new V4 MotoGP prototype but admits there’s still more power to be found.

The all-new machine will make its second wild-card appearance next weekend at Sepang, with test rider Augusto Fernandez once again in action.

Pramac Yamaha rider Miller has tested the V4 on two occasions and believes it’s showing the desired progress in rear grip.

However, after being bottom of the speed charts at Misano, he says there’s no hiding the fact that outright engine performance remains a weakness.

“Like all things, it’s a new project,” Miller said at Phillip Island on Thursday.

“When we tested the bike in both Barcelona and Misano, with the limited track time that we got, I was very happy with the direction that it’s taken.

“The areas that we needed to work on, it’s done that, in terms of using the rear tyre to be able to stop the bike and accelerate as well.

“But without compromising too much the incredible front-end of a Yamaha and turning capability.

“Obviously it’s still in the early stages and we need to extract a few more horses out of it, but that’s one of the easier things to be done in making a motorcycle I think.”

After Sepang, Fernandez is scheduled to make another race appearance in the Valencia season finale.

Factory Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo was left unimpressed by the V4’s early performance at Misano, and the factory has yet to officially confirm that the engine will replace the current Inline4 configuration for 2026.

Whatever form the bike takes, Miller - who celebrates his 250th grand prix start this weekend at Phillip Island - will be part of Yamaha’s 2026 line-up alongside Quartararo, Alex Rins and rookie team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“It’s awesome to reach that number [250 GPs] but my plans don’t end in 2026,” said Miller, a four-time MotoGP race winner on Honda and Ducati machinery.

“I feel like I’ve still got a lot more to give, and the best is yet to come.

“We’ll keep plugging away at it and trying to find our way back to the front end.”

