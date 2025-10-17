New twist in Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief’s MotoGP future

Phil Marron, currently Toprak Razgatlioglu’s World Superbike crew chief, is set to make a surprise move to KTM to partner Brad Binder for the 2026 MotoGP season.

The veteran crew chief’s future has been the subject of intense speculation since double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Pramac Yamaha seat was confirmed.

While the Turkish superstar wanted to bring the Northern Irishman with him, Razgatlioglu now looks set to be paired with Alberto Giribuola.

Giribuola had been serving as Enea Bastianini’s crew chief at Tech3 KTM this year, and had previously worked with Andrea Dovizioso at Ducati.

During the Indonesian Grand Prix, BMW-bound Miguel Oliveira suggested he would be retaining Razgatlioglu’s crew, including Marron.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report from Speedweek, however, Marron looks set to make a move to KTM to replace Andreas Madrid as Brad Binder’s crew chief.

KTM boss tight-lipped on Phil Marron rumours

When asked about these reports on Friday at the Australian Grand Prix, KTM team manager Aki Ajo was tight-lipped.

“We are fully focused on this year for now,” he told the MotoGP world feed.

“And let’s see what happens in November.

“Of course, sometimes in teams, inside, sometimes there are personnel changes happening.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s too early to talk about these things. We have four races to go.

“Let’s say that it’s a normal process for everyone.

“Working style, or sometimes even people, but like I say, it’s too early to talk about these changes.

“As you’ve seen in the last races, Brad is really focusing on consistency and I’m really happy with the work that he has done.”