How one Ducati MotoGP rider tackled the bike’s stability issues in Australia

Fabio Di Giannantonio was able to adapt better to his Ducati’s stability issues in Australia

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says he had “the best Ducati, best team, best rider” combination to “adapt” to Ducati’s stability woes at the Australian Grand Prix.

Factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia’s Phillip Island weekend was impacted severely by instability on his GP25.

Throughout the weekend, his bike was seen to be shaking in a straight line, with Bagnaia second-to-last in the sprint and crashing out of 12th in the grand prix.

As he struggled on his GP25, Fabio Di Giannantonio proved more competitive, with the VR46 rider coming from 10th on the grid to second in the grand prix.

Asked why he didn’t struggle as much with stability on his GP25 compared to Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio explained: “Well, the bike in Phillip Island moves a lot, actually.

“I don’t know about the others; I was not on their bikes.

“But in my case, for sure, we started the weekend with the bike moving a lot.

“But I was able to go fast anyway.

“Then I spoke a lot with my rider coach, who said, ‘In Phillip Island, the bike has to move. If it’s not moving, you are not going fast.’

“So, it’s a thing to keep in mind and maybe say that if it’s moving, ‘Ok, I’m going fast enough’.

“Sometimes, for sure, the stability of the bike is important, but when the conditions are like this for everybody, you need to handle the situation as best as possible.

“It’s like every time there are bumps, or every time the conditions change.

“We’ve just been the best Ducati, the best team, the best rider to adapt to the situation.”

Di Giannantonio was the only Ducati rider to score a podium across the Phillip Island weekend, as the marque’s unbeaten run of sprint rostrums came to an end.

It also marked Di Giannantonio’s third podium of the 2025 season and his first since the Italian Grand Prix.

He now sits fifth in the standings on 216 points and is just 17 points behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta in fifth.

How one Ducati MotoGP rider tackled the bike’s stability issues in Australia
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Jenson Button’s advice for Oscar Piastri after feeling the pressure in his own F1 title win
3m ago
Jenson Button
F1 News
What prompted Lando Norris to borrow an iconic Max Verstappen quote
28m ago
Norris shared a joke in the post-race press conference
F1 News
Charles Leclerc takes aim at “unfounded noise” as Ferrari return to podium at US GP
40m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
How one Ducati MotoGP rider tackled the bike’s stability issues in Australia
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi GT3 race car blasts past estimates in recent auction
1h ago
Valentino Rossi BMW GT3 car

More News

MotoGP Feature
The Australian MotoGP has made Ducati’s 2027 Marc Marquez contract talks harder
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen earns “the boss ruling everyone” praise from F1 rival after US GP
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains last-lap puncture panic at F1 US GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton equalled his best finish for Ferrari with fourth
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “brilliance” not “diminished” by non-scoring WorldSBK send-off
2h ago
Paul Denning. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine “disappointed” in Franco Colapinto as US GP team orders saga explained
3h ago
Franco Colapinto