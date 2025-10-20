How one Ducati MotoGP rider tackled the bike’s stability issues in Australia

VR46 MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says he had “the best Ducati, best team, best rider” combination to “adapt” to Ducati’s stability woes at the Australian Grand Prix.

Factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia’s Phillip Island weekend was impacted severely by instability on his GP25.

Throughout the weekend, his bike was seen to be shaking in a straight line, with Bagnaia second-to-last in the sprint and crashing out of 12th in the grand prix.

As he struggled on his GP25, Fabio Di Giannantonio proved more competitive, with the VR46 rider coming from 10th on the grid to second in the grand prix.

Asked why he didn’t struggle as much with stability on his GP25 compared to Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio explained: “Well, the bike in Phillip Island moves a lot, actually.

“I don’t know about the others; I was not on their bikes.

“But in my case, for sure, we started the weekend with the bike moving a lot.

“But I was able to go fast anyway.

“Then I spoke a lot with my rider coach, who said, ‘In Phillip Island, the bike has to move. If it’s not moving, you are not going fast.’

“So, it’s a thing to keep in mind and maybe say that if it’s moving, ‘Ok, I’m going fast enough’.

“Sometimes, for sure, the stability of the bike is important, but when the conditions are like this for everybody, you need to handle the situation as best as possible.

“It’s like every time there are bumps, or every time the conditions change.

“We’ve just been the best Ducati, the best team, the best rider to adapt to the situation.”

Di Giannantonio was the only Ducati rider to score a podium across the Phillip Island weekend, as the marque’s unbeaten run of sprint rostrums came to an end.

It also marked Di Giannantonio’s third podium of the 2025 season and his first since the Italian Grand Prix.

He now sits fifth in the standings on 216 points and is just 17 points behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta in fifth.

