Maverick Vinales reveals “regret” over Yamaha MotoGP departure

Maverick Vinales admits “I kind of regret” leaving Yamaha during the 2021 MotoGP season and “choosing Aprilia” as “I would’ve gained more by staying.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner joined Yamaha from Suzuki for the 2017 season, winning three of the first grands prix that year.

He struggled to replicate this going forward, with Maverick Vinales not winning again until towards the end of the 2018 season.

Tensions between Yamaha and Vinales reached boiling point across a disappointing 2021 season, with both parties agreeing to part ways a year early.

Vinales was then ousted with immediate effect, after he was found to have deliberately tried to damage his Yamaha engine during the Styrian Grand Prix.

He joined Aprilia for the final rounds of 2021 and remained with the brand to the end of 2024, before joining Tech3 KTM.

Maverick Vinales’ MotoGP career regret

Speaking in a podcast with Jorge Lorenzo, his new rider coach, Vinales admits to “regret” over leaving Yamaha, but says at the time he “wanted a change of scenery”.

Asked how it was being team-mates with Valentino Rossi, Vinales said: “Fun and surprising.

“Realising you were going faster than your idol was strange. But Valentino was super charismatic.

“He made everyone feel good. He had a huge influence in Yamaha.

“I learned a lot from him, but it was also difficult.

“In 2018, they followed a direction that was opposite to mine; engine, chassis.

“At Phillip Island, I had a good race because there was grip. But the rest was hard. I kind of regret not staying with Yamaha in 2021 and choosing Aprilia.

“I would’ve gained more. But, at the time, I wanted a change of scenery and to transform the worst bike of the grid.”

Vinales says 2017 “was my chance” to fight for a world title, but Yamaha went against his calls to leave the bike he tested pre-season alone.

“I felt it was my chance,” he added.

“In the Valencia test with Lorenzo’s bike, identical, only without wings, I did great times, without even looking for a fast lap.

“Later, we went to Sepang. One day only, and I did the track record. I remember saying. ‘This bike, cover it, and take it to the first race; it’s more than enough’.

“They actually brought another bike, but the first races were very good. The tyre change and poor grip, however, complicated everything.”