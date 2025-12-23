Marc Marquez tempers MotoGP expectations: ‘2025 impossible to repeat’

Reigning seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez believes his dominant 2025 season is “almost impossible to repeat” given the weekend format now.

The 32-year-old came into the 2025 season as the overwhelming favourite for the world title, having moved to the factory Ducati squad after his race-winning turn with Gresini on a GP23.

But Marc Marquez’s levels of domination surpassed expectations, as he scored 11 grand prix victories and 14 sprints wins on his way to a seventh premier class title.

The Ducati rider really took control of the championship in the middle part of the campaign, when he went on a run of seven successive 37-point weekends between Aragon and Hungary.

Injury forced him out of the final four rounds.

Marquez doubts 2025 repeat next season

Reflecting on last season, Marquez said the goal was always to fight for the title, but never expected the level of domination he achieved.

“No, I never imagined such a great year,” he told El Periodico.

“I hoped that was the goal, I even said so, that I could try to fight for the world championship.

“But, not like this, clinching the title with five races to go.

“Right now, I think it’s almost impossible to repeat, because between the sprints and the races, there are so many points up for grabs every weekend, it’s not easy.

“We’ve had a very solid year, with a few mistakes, but winning a lot of races.”

Marquez suffered a complicated shoulder injury after a collision with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

On his recovery, he noted: “Physically, we’re improving, which is the important thing.

“We had four or five weeks of immobilisation, and naturally, the arm loses a lot of strength, but now we’re gradually improving, with check-ups every two weeks to make sure everything is going well and is in order.

“The bone needs to heal properly; we have to wait, and the ligament also needs to heal as well as possible.

“Hopefully, we can move on to a slightly more intensive rehabilitation soon.

“But, for now, it’s many hours on the treatment table, physiotherapy, hyperbaric chamber therapy - anything that helps is a bonus.”