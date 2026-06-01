2026 Hungary MotoGP: How to watch and the full weekend schedule

The 2026 MotoGP season continues with its eighth round, which sees the championship return to Balaton Park for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Hungarian Grand Prix made its long-awaited return to the MotoGP schedule last year at the new Balaton Park venue.

Ducati and Marc Marquez swept to victory in both races, as the Spaniard continued his march towards his seventh world title.

A repeat of that will be difficult in 2026, as Marquez continues to recover from surgery on his right shoulder, having returned to action last weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi was on the podium at Balaton Park last year and comes to Hungary as the championship leader, following a win at Mugello.

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He leads Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin by 17 points after the Italian Grand Prix, though the latter will be a thorn in his side at Balaton Park having finished fourth from 18th on the grid last year.

Alex Marquez will be absent once again as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a crash at the Catalan Grand Prix, with Johann Zarco also out for the same reason.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

When is the 2026 Hungary MotoGP?

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will take place from Friday 5 June to Sunday 7 June.

Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by FP2 on Saturday, as well as qualifying and the sprint, with the grand prix on Sunday.

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Where is the 2026 Hungary MotoGP?

The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix for MotoGP will take place at Balaton Park. It marks the second visit to the venue.

MotoGP previously raced at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

What is the start time for the 2026 Hungary MotoGP?

Friday 5 June:

FP1 - 9:45am BST/10:45am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Practice - 1pm BST/2pm CET - 2pm BST/3pm CET

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Saturday 6 June:

FP2 - 9:10am BST/10:10am CET - 9:40am BST/10:40am CET

Q1 - 9:50am BST/10:50 CET - 10:05am BST/11:05 CET

Q2 - 10:15am BST/11:15am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Sprint - 2pm BST/3pm CET

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Sunday 7 June:

Warm-up - 8:40am BST/9:40am CET - 8:50am BST/9:50am CET

Race (25 laps) - 1pm BST/2pm CET

Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

How to watch the 2026 Hungary MotoGP

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

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MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Hungary MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Hungary MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

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UK viewers can watch the sprint on delay at 3pm on Quest, while highlights of the grand prix will be shown on Quest at 10pm.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.