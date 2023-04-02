Argentina Moto2: Arbolino times move right for victory in shortened race

Tony Arbolino made his move to the front late in the race then held firm to take his second podium visit in two races with a win at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina.

The race was cut from 21 to fourteen laps with a lack of wet weather time for the class.

The frontrunners were set from the start with polesitter Alonso Lopez, Jake Dixon and Arbolino up front , with Manuel Gonzalez and Aron Canet initially in the mix.

Gonzalez soon dropped back, while Canet needed to visit the long lap loop twice for a jump start, leaving the lead trio to fight it out.

It was Lopez leading the largest share of laps, while the number 14 bike sat in behind. Precise and learning from any errors ahead the Italian made his move with three laps remaining as their differing lines re-met with Arbolino in front.

The Marc VDS rider then pulled out a small gap over his rivals to win by 0.663s - his second podium after just two races, this time on the top spot after a win.

Lopez pulled straight back into the action after a poor start where he thought he had hit the put limiter on his Beta Tools Speed Up. His sixth podium was a second place after Arbolino pulled away.

Third went to Jake Dixon, his seventh rostrum visit on the same day he became a new dad. The Solunion GasGas Aspar rider had vision issues with his helmet visor, preventing him from being able to push to the maximum in the spray on track for the win.

Aron Canet served his penalty early and rejoined fourth after his second trip around the penalty loop. That was to be where he’d finish the race for Pons Wegow Los40 with the gap to the leaders too big to bridge, and a safe gap back to the next riders on track.

Garcia makes moves for a top five finish

That next rider was his teammate Sergio Garcia. The winner of the Argentina round last year in Moto3 was given a long lap penalty for contact with Marcos Ramirez in Q1. He too served his sanction early allowing him to move through the field from 28th on the grid to an impressive fifth.

Darryn Binder, also a rookie after moving back down from MotoGP, was close behind in sixth for Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP.

Somkiat Chantra pushed his Idemisu Honda Team Asia bike to the limit in the wet for seventh, but was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

That elevated Gresini’s Filip Salac to the position. Ninth went to Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Albert Arenas.

He had Sam Lowes in close company in the closing stages after a slow start from the Brit, completing the top ten for Marc VDS despite racing with an illness.

Early frontrunner Gonzalez was an eventual eleventh after being passed by the #22, with Portimao race winner Pedro Acosta struggling in the wet. Out of the points in the opening laps, he had climbed to twelfth for Red Bull KTM Ajo by the time he met the chequered flag.

The remaining points went to 2022 race winner Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) in 13th , Italtrans’ Joe Roberts in 14th and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) in 15th.



Replacements and retirements



The class has several regular riders after action after the opening round. Torres was in again for Izan Guevara at the Solunion GasGas Aspar team. The best of the stand-ins he finished just out of points in 16th.

Alex Escrig had his Forward seat kept warm by David Sanchis, who retired from the race.

Both American Racing riders Rory Skinner and Sean Dylan Kelly also returned to the pits early in the race.

20th placed Soichiro Minamimoto (Correos Prepago Yamaha Master Camp VR46) was in for Kohta Nozane, with Lukas Tulovic also out but not replaced.

Ai Ogura was withdrawn before the race start after trying to stage a comeback from injury this weekend.

Where does that leave the championship?

After just two rounds Tony Arbolino leads the way following his win in Argentina with a total of 41 points. Early consistency also sees Aron Canet move ahead of race one winner Pedro Acosta with 33 and 29 points respectively. Jake Dixon’s Podium sees him move up to fourth.