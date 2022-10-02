2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|37m 52.331s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|37m 53.855s
|3
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|37m 55.135s
|4
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|38m 1.745s
|5
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|38m 1.858s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|38m 2.302s
|7
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|38m 1.941s
|8
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|38m 2.364s
|9
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|38m 2.377s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|38m 2.419s
|11
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|38m 6.902s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|38m 15.763s
|13
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|38m 16.094s
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|38m 16.173s
|15
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|38m 16.199s
|16
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|38m 16.563s
|17
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|38m 16.386s
|18
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 32.423s
|19
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|38m 32.425s
|20
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|38m 32.559s
|21
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|38m 32.697s
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|38m 36.207s
|23
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|38m 40.811s
|24
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 47.078s
|25
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+3 laps
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|DNF
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|DNF
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|DNF
Dennis Foggia wins the 2022 Thai Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram from Ayumu Sasaki and Ricardo Rossi, moving him back up to second in the world championship standings.
Izan Guevara extended his dominant world championship lead to 49-points with a fifth-place finish, while team-mate Sergio Garcia was caught up in an opening lap highside for Adrain Fernandez, landing another heavy blow to his slim world championship hopes.
Garcia is now third, 56 points from Guevara, who can win the title next time at Phillip Island.
- Thailand MotoGP, Buriram Circuit - Warm-up Results
- Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
- Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race