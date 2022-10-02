2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results

2 Oct 2022
Dennis Foggia, Moto3 race, Thailand MotoGP, 2 October

Race results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)37m 52.331s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)37m 53.855s
3Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)37m 55.135s
4Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)38m 1.745s
5Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)38m 1.858s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)38m 2.302s
7Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)38m 1.941s
8Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)38m 2.364s
9David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)38m 2.377s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)38m 2.419s
11Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)38m 6.902s
12Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)38m 15.763s
13Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)38m 16.094s
14Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)38m 16.173s
15Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)38m 16.199s
16Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)38m 16.563s
17Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)38m 16.386s
18Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)38m 32.423s
19Vicente PerezSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)38m 32.425s
20Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)38m 32.559s
21Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)38m 32.697s
22Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)38m 36.207s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)38m 40.811s
24Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)38m 47.078s
25Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)+3 laps 
 Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)DNF 
 Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 
 John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)DNF 
 Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)DNF 
 Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)DNF 

Dennis Foggia wins the 2022 Thai Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram from Ayumu Sasaki and Ricardo Rossi, moving him back up to second in the world championship standings.

Izan Guevara extended his dominant world championship lead to 49-points with a fifth-place finish, while team-mate Sergio Garcia was caught up in an opening lap highside for Adrain Fernandez, landing another heavy blow to his slim world championship hopes.

Garcia is now third, 56 points from Guevara, who can win the title next time at Phillip Island.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 