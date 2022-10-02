Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 37m 52.331s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 37m 53.855s 3 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 37m 55.135s 4 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 38m 1.745s 5 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 38m 1.858s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 38m 2.302s 7 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 38m 1.941s 8 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 38m 2.364s 9 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 38m 2.377s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 38m 2.419s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 38m 6.902s 12 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 38m 15.763s 13 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 38m 16.094s 14 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 38m 16.173s 15 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 38m 16.199s 16 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 38m 16.563s 17 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 38m 16.386s 18 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 32.423s 19 Vicente Perez SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 38m 32.425s 20 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 38m 32.559s 21 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 38m 32.697s 22 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 38m 36.207s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 38m 40.811s 24 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 47.078s 25 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3 laps Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) DNF Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) DNF Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF

Dennis Foggia wins the 2022 Thai Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram from Ayumu Sasaki and Ricardo Rossi, moving him back up to second in the world championship standings.

Izan Guevara extended his dominant world championship lead to 49-points with a fifth-place finish, while team-mate Sergio Garcia was caught up in an opening lap highside for Adrain Fernandez, landing another heavy blow to his slim world championship hopes.

Garcia is now third, 56 points from Guevara, who can win the title next time at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race