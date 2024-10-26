2024 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Joel Kelso positioned himself perfectly to benefit from a messy end to in qualifying for round eighteen, the Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix, and claim pole.

Buriram remained hot and humid, but had clouded over and looked ready to rain when Moto3 hit the track to qualify.

Angel Piqueras had set the best benchmark, chasing around David Alonso, who was not willing to do the same for a second time, so left the pits so late that neither he, nor the riders that tried to leave at the same time for a tow, could reach the start/finish line in time for a final flying lap.

That left only the six riders who had already gone out able to improve - Collin Veijer, Scott Ogden, Taiyo Furusato, David Almansa, Filippo Farioli and Kelso.

Coming into the final attempt 13th, The BOE Motorsports rider was just off the back of the group on track, using the riders ahead as a marker, and despite a small error in the final corner where he started to lose the front, the Australian was still able to set the best lap of the day - a 1m 40.603s - for his first ever Moto3 pole.

2024 Moto3 Thailand - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 40.603s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.073s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.124s 4 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.262s 5 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.356s 6 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.416s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.514s 8 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.571s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.583s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.620s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.655s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.787s 13 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.812s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.975s 15 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.093s 16 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.110s 17 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.248s 18 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +2.066s Q1 19 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) 1m 41.494s 20 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 41.562s 21 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 41.622s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 41.643s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 41.762s 24 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.172s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.547s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.486s

Veijer had been happy running solo so was comfortable at the front of the group. Seventh after his solo banker, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider moved into second, a slim 0.073s slower.

Piqueras saw his provisional lead time hold to complete the front row as the top rookie in qualifying for Leopard Racing.

P2 saw Taiyo Furusato go fastest in a timed session, just short of Alonso’s new record, to move into qualifying with the best time. The Honda Team Asia rider placed fourth in the frantic end to the session.

After dominating Friday, 2024 champion David Alonso, who won in Thailand last season, sailed into Q2 with his Friday time his best effort, not needing to go faster to progress, the only rider not to do so.

After being comfortable his banker lap would see him in a reasonable way up the grid, he was fifth after his late pit exit from the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar garage.

Ogden was looking to improve but needed to pass Farioli to do so, that move didn’t allow as much progress as the MLav rider saw his rivals in the same pack achieve, but the British rider still picked up two more places to start sixth on Sunday.

Daniel Holgado saw his time pushed back to seventh as he rolled around slowly for Red Bull KTM Tech3, almost beaten by the late run of Almansa who moved up to eighth for the Snipers Team.

Australian pole sitter Ivan Ortola built into the weekend after a slow start, and was second fastest after P2. His pace was not able to shine after he too chose the late exit, leaving the MT Helmets - MSI rider down in ninth.

Luca Lunetta completed the top ten fastest rider for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Adrian Fernandez has been a top three finisher and strong qualifier over the last three rounds, but getting caught up in the pit antics sees him line up down in eleventh on the second Leopard entry.



Q1 - Farioli on top, slipstream providers miss out

Matteo Bertelle (13th) lead the early part of Q1 and held on for third. The Snipers rider was joined by session leader Filippo Farioli(15th), who made the most of his tow at the front of the first pack on track, behind Tatsuki Suzuki.

Joel Esteban (18th)and Stefano Nepa (14th) were in the same group on track and took the remainder of the progression places.

That saw tow provider Suzuki miss out in sixth in the session, for 20th on the grid. The rider at the head of the other group circulating, Jacob Roulstone suffered the same fate, so lines up 19th on Sunday.

Eddie O’Shea briefly lead the session on his way to 22nd on his MLav Racing bike

Home rider Tatchakorn Buasri starts 25th for Honda Team Asia.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

The final practice session saw a fall for David Munoz, but the BOE rider had done enough to go straight to Q2, 13th fastest going on to qualify 17th. There were no crashes in either the Q1 or Q2 session.

Noah Dettwiler missed P1 but was back on track in P2 but under the weather and well of the pace in 26th by the end of qualifying.

