2023 Jerez MotoGP Test results - Monday

1 May 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Final lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Jerez, Spain.

Following Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP, riders and teams were back in action at Jerez for a day of official testing.

The technical updates included aero parts, plus the long-rumoured new Kalex frame for HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. The German fell at 2pm while testing some new black aero on the Kalex (Bradl's second bike used one of the previous Honda frames).

Repsol's Joan Mir (who briefly tried the Kalex after Bradl fell, but suffered a technical problem on his first lap) and LCR's Alex Rins (who like team-mate Takaaki Nakagami didn't try the Kalex) also fell today.

Fabio Quartararo tried a new Yamaha chassis, exhaust and aero - which made small differences - and joined Aleix Espargaro and Jonas Folger in testing a prototype helmet radio system, which could be introduced to warn riders of urgent safety risks such as oil or fallen bikes on track, plus red flags.

VR46 Ducati riders Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini finished the test on top of the timesheets, the lack of upgrades for their GP22s meaning they were able to focus on setting fast laps in the high grip conditions (with new tyres at the end), plus practice starts.

RNF's Miguel Oliveira missed the test due to his shoulder dislocation in Sunday's race. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori rode Oliveira's RS-GP in preparation for a possible replacement role for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans from May 14-16.

Iker Lecuona, who replaced the injured Marc Marquez during the Grand Prix, was not riding. Today's test, the first available to full-time MotoGP riders since the start of the 2023 world championship, took place from 10:00-18:00.

The next official test is not until after Misano, in September.

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 6pm (FINAL)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1m 36.574s56/64
2=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.104s75/81
3=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.151s60/88
4=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.389s61/63
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.390s67/94
6=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.450s40/44
7=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.486s57/79
8^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.494s71/73
9˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.515s17/52
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.615s33/77
11^2Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.711s71/71
12^2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.740s65/70
13˅2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.752s33/60
14˅2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.857s46/67
15^4Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.942s64/67
16˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.969s32/80
17˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.148s54/82
18˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.165s10/69
19˅1Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.208s28/54
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.823s35/35
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.968s50/63
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.984s31/45
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
 

2023 Spanish MotoGP pole time:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 37.216s

Fastest 2023 Sprint race lap:
Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM 1m 37.927s

Fastest 2023 Grand Prix race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.989s

Official Jerez MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 5pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^16Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1m 36.574s56/58
2^4Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.104s75/81
3˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.151s60/88
4^8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.389s61/61
5^4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.390s67/77
6^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.450s40/42
7˅5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.486s57/74
8˅5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.515s17/52
9˅5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.582s16/60
10˅5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.615s33/75
11˅3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.752s33/60
12^4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.857s46/55
13=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.909s66/66
14˅4Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.966s28/54
15˅4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.969s32/71
16^2Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.148s54/71
17˅3Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.165s10/69
18˅3Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.208s28/54
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.495s13/53
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.823s35/35
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.968s50/63
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.984s31/33
2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 4pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m 36.725s60/88
2=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.335s57/59
3=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.364s17/52
4^2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.416s55/65
5˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.431s16/52
6˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.464s33/58
7=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.544s10/35
8=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.601s33/60
9=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.644s36/62
10=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.815s28/45
11=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.818s32/58
12=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.835s32/47
13^4Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.844s44/49
14˅1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.875s22/56
15^3Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.997s54/54
16˅2Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.014s10/56
17˅2Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.057s28/54
18˅2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.094s22/40
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.344s13/48
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.672s35/35
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.817s50/51
2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 3pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m 36.725s60/73
2˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.354s29/48
3˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.364s17/52
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.431s16/39
5=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.464s33/49
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.517s28/51
7=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.544s10/27
8=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.601s33/45
9=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.644s36/46
10=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.815s28/40
11=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.818s32/52
12=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.835s32/37
13=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.875s22/44
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.014s10/39
15=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.057s28/54
16=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.094s22/33
17=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.143s20/33
18=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.157s27/49
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.344s13/48
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.672s35/35
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.893s35/39
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+2.387s24/27
2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 2pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)1m 37.079s29/43
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.010s17/42
3^4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.031s54/55
4˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.077s16/36
5˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.110s33/44
6˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.163s28/40
7˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.190s10/21
8^3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.247s33/35
9^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.290s36/38
10^4Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.461s28/32
11˅3Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.464s32/52
12˅3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.481s32/37
13˅3Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.521s22/35
14˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.660s10/38
15=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.703s28/54
16=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.740s22/33
17=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.789s20/26
18=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.803s27/45
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.990s13/37
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.318s35/35
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.539s35/35
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+2.033s24/27
2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 1pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)1m 37.079s29/35
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.010s17/30
3˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.077s16/34
4^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.110s33/39
5^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.163s28/33
6NAFrancesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.190s10/12
7˅4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.209s17/43
8^7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.464s32/38
9˅4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.481s32/32
10˅6Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.521s22/35
11˅3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.615s9/23
12˅3Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.634s11/27
13˅3Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.660s10/38
14˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.693s23/23
15˅3Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.703s28/38
16^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.740s22/25
17^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.789s20/25
18˅4Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.803s27/32
19˅3Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.990s13/32
20˅1Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.556s11/26
21˅1Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.698s29/30
22NALorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+2.787s6/13
 
  RiderNatTeamTime
1^9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1m 37.089s
2=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.067s
3˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.199s
4^12Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.511s
5˅2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.517s
6˅2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.520s
7˅2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.585s
8^9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.605s
9NAMaverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.624s
10˅4Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.650s
11˅4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.688s
12=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.693s
13˅5Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.752s
14˅3Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.849s
15˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.928s
16˅7Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.980s
17˅4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.158s
18˅3Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.408s
19NADani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.546s
20˅2Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.065s
2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 11am
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m 37.288s
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.311s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.318s
4Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.321s
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.386s
6Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.451s
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.489s
8Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.553s
9Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.781s
10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.857s
11Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.913s
12Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.924s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.959s
14Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.991s
15Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.209s
16Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.281s
17Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.460s
18Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.866s

 

