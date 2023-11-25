Update: Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli were all found to have been below the minimum front tyre pressure after the race. As a first offence, di Giannantonio received an Official Warning. But for Marini and Morbidelli it was their second low-pressure offence, meaning a 3-second time penalty. Both were already well outside of the points. 2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 19m 38.827s 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.190s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.122s 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +3.106s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +4.253s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +4.400s 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +4.502s 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +5.578s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +5.910s 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +6.095s 11 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +7.674s 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.098s 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +9.513s 14 Luca Marini** ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +10.887s 15 Franco Morbidelli** ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.943s 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +12.453s 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +12.599s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +13.787s 19 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +20.378s 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +25.017s Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

*Rookie.

** +3 second time penalty for low front tyre pressure.

Jorge Martin wins the Valencia MotoGP Sprint race to take the world championship fight down to Sunday’s season finale.

Brad Binder and Marc Marquez, in his final Repsol Honda weekend, joined the Pramac Ducati rider on the podium.

Francesco Bagnaia's title lead was reduced to 14 points with fifth place.

If Martin wins again tomorrow, Bagnaia needs to at least repeat today's fifth to clinch his second crown.

Bagnaia lined up second on the grid, behind Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and ahead of Martin’s team-mate Johann Zarco.

Martin started directly behind Zarco, at the tail of the second row in sixth, setting up the likelihood that Sprint-ace Martin would go ‘bar-to-‘bar with Bagnaia sooner or later.

That duel happened after less than a lap.

Martin sliced under Bagnaia for second behind Vinales at Turn 11, Bagnaia responding by standing the Pramac rider up on the exit.

But the tangle allowed Marc Marquez and Brad Binder to pass the pair and while Martin set off in pursuit of the three riders ahead, Bagnaia soon had riders queueing up behind him in fifth.

Fabio Quartararo crashed out while trying to pass Bagnaia at Turn 6 while at the front Vinales, Binder, Martin (now third) and Marc Marquez were nose to tail.

Binder sent his KTM under Vinales for the lead on lap 6 but Vinales responded. Binder made it stick a lap later, while Marquez began threatening Martin - brushing the #89's shoulder with his front wheel!

Martin took the hint and passed Vinales into Turn 1, with Marquez demoting the Aprilia soon after.

Binder gifted the lead to Martin when he ran wide on lap 8 but chased Martin to the flag, while Bagnaia dug in for a damage-limitation ride.

In a repeat of last weekend’s Qatar race, Bagnaia had Gresini’s di Giannantonio crawling all over his rear wheel by the closing stages.

But would di Giannantonio, expected to be confirmed as a VR46 Ducati rider before Tuesday’s test, pass?

The answer was no and Bagnaia crossed the line with di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi in his slipstream.

Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

Soft, medium and hard tyres were in use for the Sprint, with Bagnaia choosing medium-medium and Martin medium-soft (rear).

Bagnaia and Martin are among 15 full-time riders to have received an Official Warning for low tyre pressure. A further breach during either of this weekend’s races would result in a 3-second time penalty, or 6-seconds for Aleix Espargaro, who has offended twice.

Tyre pressure penalties are announced several hours after the race.

The only riders yet to use their low-pressure warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Joan Mir and Fabio di Giannantonio, plus the returning Alex Rins and absent (through injury) Miguel Oliveira.

The Valencia circuit has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.

Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams this weekend are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), Luca Marini (VR46) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3).

Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at next Tuesday’s Valencia test.