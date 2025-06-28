2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.876s 12/14 300k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.174s 6/13 309k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.194s 11/15 306k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.260s 5/15 310k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.311s 7/13 308k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.488s 10/15 304k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.488s 11/15 308k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.498s 4/12 309k 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.508s 5/14 308k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.526s 12/15 309k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.554s 11/13 302k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.631s 12/13 304k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.654s 12/13 305k 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.720s 12/13 301k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.757s 10/13 306k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.790s 13/14 303k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.887s 7/16 302k 18 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.976s 12/13 302k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.997s 16/17 310k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.224s 10/13 309k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.372s 11/13 304k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.281s 4/14 306k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo keeps Yamaha on top of the Dutch MotoGP timesheets by leading Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta in final practice at Assen.

FP1 leader Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia, followed by title leader Marc Marquez, visibly sore after Friday’s pair of fast accidents.

After nine crashes and two red flags in the cool Friday conditions, all riders except Maverick Vinales started on soft compound tyres this morning. The Tech3 KTM rider then joined his rivals on the softs.

The top 19 riders were covered by less than one-second.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.