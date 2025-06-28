2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.876s12/14300k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.174s6/13309k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.194s11/15306k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.260s5/15310k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.311s7/13308k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.488s10/15304k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.488s11/15308k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.498s4/12309k
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.508s5/14308k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.526s12/15309k
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.554s11/13302k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.631s12/13304k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.654s12/13305k
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.720s12/13301k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.757s10/13306k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.790s13/14303k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.887s7/16302k
18Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.976s12/13302k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.997s16/17310k
20Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.224s10/13309k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.372s11/13304k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.281s4/14306k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo keeps Yamaha on top of the Dutch MotoGP timesheets by leading Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta in final practice at Assen.

FP1 leader Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia, followed by title leader Marc Marquez, visibly sore after Friday’s pair of fast accidents.

After nine crashes and two red flags in the cool Friday conditions, all riders except Maverick Vinales started on soft compound tyres this morning. The Tech3 KTM rider then joined his rivals on the softs.

The top 19 riders were covered by less than one-second.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

