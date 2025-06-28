2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.
|2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.876s
|12/14
|300k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.174s
|6/13
|309k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.194s
|11/15
|306k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.260s
|5/15
|310k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.311s
|7/13
|308k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.488s
|10/15
|304k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.488s
|11/15
|308k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.498s
|4/12
|309k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.508s
|5/14
|308k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.526s
|12/15
|309k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.554s
|11/13
|302k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.631s
|12/13
|304k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.654s
|12/13
|305k
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.720s
|12/13
|301k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.757s
|10/13
|306k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.790s
|13/14
|303k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.887s
|7/16
|302k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.976s
|12/13
|302k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.997s
|16/17
|310k
|20
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.224s
|10/13
|309k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.372s
|11/13
|304k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.281s
|4/14
|306k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)
Fabio Quartararo keeps Yamaha on top of the Dutch MotoGP timesheets by leading Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta in final practice at Assen.
FP1 leader Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia, followed by title leader Marc Marquez, visibly sore after Friday’s pair of fast accidents.
After nine crashes and two red flags in the cool Friday conditions, all riders except Maverick Vinales started on soft compound tyres this morning. The Tech3 KTM rider then joined his rivals on the softs.
The top 19 riders were covered by less than one-second.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.
HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.
Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.