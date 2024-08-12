Austin Dillon wrecks two cars and wins Cook Out 400 on final lap

Joey Logano looked certain to be on his way to a second 2024 race win last night as the field crossed the line for the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400.

A late race caution at Richmond Raceway brought the field together and forced Austin Dillon to restart the race with 3 laps to go, but a weak restart and an overtake by Logano meant that Dillon seemed destined to settle for second.

It was at that moment that Dillon took matters into his own hands.

By braking deep into turn 3, colliding with Logano’s rear left corner, in turn forcing the #22 Penske Ford up the race track and into a spin, Dillon momentarily regained his lead.

Denny Hamlin’s #11 saw an opportunity to steal the lead as the #3 and the #22 battled.

Those dreams were short-lived though, as Dillon immediately and aggressively swept back to the low line to try and regain control of the race and in doing so, relegated Hamlin back to a 2nd place finish.

Simply put, wins are essential for NASCAR Cup Series success. Without one you are unable to guarantee yourself a spot in the playoff that determine that year’s overall champion and Dillon has been without one since the 2022 Season Finale at Daytona.

His grandfather, legendary team owner Richard Childress, watched on from pit road as his iconic #3 car took that all-important win.

Intercar contact and its acceptability in racing has long been the centre of debate in NASCAR.

Many feel that it’s integral to the series’ outlaw heart, yet they also feel that repeated, intentional wrecking of other drivers can overstep the line of sporting integrity and competition.

Logano was understandably irritated as he spoke to NASCAR’s broadcast team after the race and voiced that frustration.

"It’s chicken s**t," he said. "There’s no doubt about it. He is four car lengths back, not even close.

"Then he wrecks the #11 to go along with it… It’s a bunch of BS. It’s not even freakin’ close."

NASCAR

Hamlin similarly echoed the need for stricter regulation of such incidents.

"There are no penalties for rough driving so it opens up the opportunity for Austin to just do whatever he wants," Hamlin said.

Dillon’s words to the media post-race showcased little remorse but emphasised the personal meaning that getting back onto the top step of the sport had for him.

"It’s been two years and this is the first car I’ve had a shot to win with. I felt like with two to go, we were the fastest car," Dillon said.

"Obviously, we had to have a straightaway. Wrecked the guy. I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to do it.

"I got to thank the good Lord above. It’s been tough for the last two years man. I care about RCR, these fans, my wife. This is my first [win] for my baby girl. It means a lot."

It was an emotional night for all involved, layered with context and full of conflicting interests.

The consequences of last weekend’s crash are likely to play a significant role next time out in the Cup Series as the drivers and teams head to the NASCAR Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.