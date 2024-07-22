2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Brickyard 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Brickyard 400) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 749 2 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 739 -10 3 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 734 -15 4 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 706 -43 5 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 676 -73 6 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 654 -95 7 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 653 -96 8 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 651 -98 9 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 615 -134 10 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 606 -143 11 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 587 -162 12 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 562 -187 13 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 552 -197 14 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 545 -204 15 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 525 -224 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 469 -280 17 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 460 -289 18 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 440 -309 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 438 -311 20 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 434 -315 21 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 404 -345 22 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 388 -361 23 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 383 -366 24 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 383 -366 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 375 -374 26 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 329 -420 27 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 329 -420 28 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 324 -425 29 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 319 -430 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 316 -433 31 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 307 -442 32 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 294 -455 33 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 248 -501 34 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 238 -511 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 166 -583 36 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 47 -702 37 Joey Hand USA RFK Racing Ford 43 -706 38 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 39 -710 39 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 -717 40 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -732 41 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -741 42 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 -743 43 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford 2 -747

After 27 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the regular season Championship lead has swung once again.

This weekend's Brickyard 400 took place at the classic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it was fitting that this weekend’s race winner was the man who attempted the double earlier this year, Kyle Larson.

Not only did Larson win this weekend’s Brickyard 400 but he also managed to retake his Championship lead back from the man who is now in second place once again, Chase Elliott.

It is a Toyota 3-4 in the standings currently as the 23XI driver, Tyler Reddick, sits in third place and the 23XI team owner, Denny Hamlin is in fourth place.

Fifth place is the Team Penske driver of Ryan Blaney, who could have wrapped up another victory this weekend. Behind Blaney is William Byron in sixth place.

Just behind Byron is Martin Truex Jr in seventh place, with fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell in eighth. Then rounding out the top ten is Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman in ninth and tenth.