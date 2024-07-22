2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Brickyard 400
Kyle Larson regains the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lead after a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Brickyard 400)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|749
|2
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|739
|-10
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|734
|-15
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|706
|-43
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|676
|-73
|6
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|654
|-95
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|653
|-96
|8
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|651
|-98
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|615
|-134
|10
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|606
|-143
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|587
|-162
|12
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|562
|-187
|13
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|552
|-197
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|545
|-204
|15
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|525
|-224
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|469
|-280
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|460
|-289
|18
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|440
|-309
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|438
|-311
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|434
|-315
|21
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|404
|-345
|22
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|388
|-361
|23
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|383
|-366
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|383
|-366
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|375
|-374
|26
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|329
|-420
|27
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|329
|-420
|28
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|324
|-425
|29
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|319
|-430
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|316
|-433
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|307
|-442
|32
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|294
|-455
|33
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|248
|-501
|34
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|238
|-511
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|166
|-583
|36
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|47
|-702
|37
|Joey Hand
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|43
|-706
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|39
|-710
|39
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-717
|40
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-732
|41
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-741
|42
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|-743
|43
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|-747
After 27 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the regular season Championship lead has swung once again.
This weekend's Brickyard 400 took place at the classic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it was fitting that this weekend’s race winner was the man who attempted the double earlier this year, Kyle Larson.
Not only did Larson win this weekend’s Brickyard 400 but he also managed to retake his Championship lead back from the man who is now in second place once again, Chase Elliott.
It is a Toyota 3-4 in the standings currently as the 23XI driver, Tyler Reddick, sits in third place and the 23XI team owner, Denny Hamlin is in fourth place.
Fifth place is the Team Penske driver of Ryan Blaney, who could have wrapped up another victory this weekend. Behind Blaney is William Byron in sixth place.
Just behind Byron is Martin Truex Jr in seventh place, with fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell in eighth. Then rounding out the top ten is Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman in ninth and tenth.