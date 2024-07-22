2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Brickyard 400

Kyle Larson regains the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lead after a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Brickyard 400)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet749 
2Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet739-10
3Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota734-15
4Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota706-43
5Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord676-73
6William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet654-95
7Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota653-96
8Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota651-98
9Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord615-134
10Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet606-143
11Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota587-162
12Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord562-187
13Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet552-197
14Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota545-204
15Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord525-224
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord469-280
17Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet460-289
18Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet440-309
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord438-311
20Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord434-315
21Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord404-345
22Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord388-361
23Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord383-366
24Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet383-366
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet375-374
26Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord329-420
27Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota329-420
28Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet324-425
29Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord319-430
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet316-433
31John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota307-442
32Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet294-455
33Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet248-501
34Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord238-511
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord166-583
36Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord47-702
37Joey HandUSARFK RacingFord43-706
38Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota39-710
39Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet32-717
40David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-732
41Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-741
42Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet6-743
43Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord2-747

After 27 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the regular season Championship lead has swung once again.

This weekend's Brickyard 400 took place at the classic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it was fitting that this weekend’s race winner was the man who attempted the double earlier this year, Kyle Larson.

Not only did Larson win this weekend’s Brickyard 400 but he also managed to retake his Championship lead back from the man who is now in second place once again, Chase Elliott.

It is a Toyota 3-4 in the standings currently as the 23XI driver, Tyler Reddick, sits in third place and the 23XI team owner, Denny Hamlin is in fourth place.

Fifth place is the Team Penske driver of Ryan Blaney, who could have wrapped up another victory this weekend. Behind Blaney is William Byron in sixth place.

Just behind Byron is Martin Truex Jr in seventh place, with fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell in eighth. Then rounding out the top ten is Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman in ninth and tenth.

