Jimmie Johnson expects to contest a “fair amount” of NASCAR races next year

Jimmie Johnson has dismissed any talk of retirement, revealing that he intends to contest a “fair amount” of NASCAR races next year.

The seven-time Cup Series champion stepped down from full-time competition at the end of the 2020 season, but has since returned for select appearances with his own team, Legacy Motor Club.

Last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte marked his 700th career appearance in a Cup Series race, putting him 20th on the list of drivers with the most starts in the championship’s history.

In recent months, speculation has swirled about Johnson’s future in the top echelon of sportscar racing, especially with the 49-year-old devoting so much time and effort to his role as a team owner.

However, the Californian, who finished on the podium at the Daytona 500 earlier this February, said that he still has several more race outings lined up for this year.

Further, with Legacy Motors Club aiming to field an additional entry in 2026, pending an agreement for a third charter, Johnson is confident of continuing in NASCAR as a part-time driver.

“It really is just luck that the 700th start ends up at Charlotte and the track where I had my first start,” Johnson said on the Rubbin is Racing podcast.

“I think we ran nine last year, and once we started planning for this year in the Daytona 500, we realized number 700 would be in Charlotte.

“I’m not a numbers guy, but I literally have not been paying attention to this.

“It would have been amazing to plan on being done at 700 or some element of, but that’s really not the case.

“I hope I can get in the car a few more times this year if circumstances present themselves.

“And then next year and our evolution into a third car here at Legacy Motor Club.

“There’s an option there where I could help build the team, and so, we’re looking at that as one of the many options which would then put me in the car a fair amount next year.”

Although Johnson finished an impressive third in this year’s Cup Series opener at Daytona International Speedway, his next outing in Charlotte ended in disappointment as he hit the wall on lap 116 before crashing into Connor Zilisch and Cole Custer.