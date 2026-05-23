NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's cause of death revealed in family statement

Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis and caused overwhelming associated complications, his family have said.

The NASCAR legend tragically died suddenly on Thursday after being rushed to hospital with a severe illness, but his condition was not initially revealed.

Busch's family released a statement on Saturday confirming the 41-year-old's cause of death.

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"The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications," the family said in a statement.

"The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time."

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Busch was taken to hospital in Charlotte on Wednesday after becoming unresponsive after testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator.

During an emergency call, an unidentified caller reported: “I’ve got an individual that’s [got] shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out, and is producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.”

At the time of his death, Busch was in his 22nd full-season in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he won two titles in 2015 and 2019.

Busch racked up 63 wins in the series, ranking him first in overall all-time victories.

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“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR said in a joint statement on Thursday.

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“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”