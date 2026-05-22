NASCAR stars pay tribute after shock death of racing legend Kyle Busch

Tributes have been flooding in following the shock passing of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch.



News of Busch's shock death at the age of 41 was announced on Thursday evening after he was taken to hospital with an undisclosed illness.



“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR said in a statement posted to X.



He is survived by his wife, Samantha, 11-year-old son, Brexton, and 4-year-old daughter, Lennix.



Busch's former teammate Denny Hamlin led tributes on social meeting writing on X: "Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.



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Fellow NASCAR racer Ricky Steinhouse shared a touching tribute to his former competitor writing: "There aren’t really words for today. I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.'



"But more than the wins and the records, I keep thinking about Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, and the entire Busch family right now. That’s where my heart is. Rest easy, Rowdy. The sport won’t be the same without you."



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Fellow racing driver Chandler Smith also commented: "Gonna miss you a lot, man. Thank you for being Kyle Busch and leaving your footprint for all of us to remember. Please pray for his family and ask God to give them comfort during this time."



"Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones," fellow NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski added.

Kyle Busch has died



The wider motorsport community has also expressed their sadness at Busch's passing.



Formula 1 said in a statement posted to X: "A true competitor and champion Our condolences to Kyle's family, friends, and the entire NASCAR community."



Kyle Busch is widely regarded as one the NASCAR all-time greats.



He ranks ninth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list and first in overall wins across the top three NASCAR divisions.

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In total, Busch competed in 762 NASCAR Cup Series races over 24 years, racking up 63 wins, 395 top-10 finishes and 35 pole positions.



Busch had suddenly taken ill ahead of this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



A statement from Busch's family posted on X previously confirmed that he had experience "extreme illness" resulting in him pulling out of further events at the speedway.