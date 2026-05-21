Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dies aged 41 after severe illness

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died suddenly aged 41 after a severe illness.

Busch, regarded as one of the greatest talents in NASCAR history, was hospitalised with an undisclosed illness ahead of this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR said in a statement posted to X.

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Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, 11-year-old son, Brexton, and 4-year-old daughter, Lennix.

The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR made the following joint statement: “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

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“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

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Busch won the 2009 NASCAR Nationwide Series and won the NASCAR Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019.

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He ranks ninth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list and first in overall wins across the top three NASCAR divisions.

In total, Busch competed in 762 NASCAR Cup Series races over 24 years, racking up 63 wins, 395 top-10 finishes and 35 pole positions.