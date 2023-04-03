2023 Richmond Toyota Owners 400 Driver Ratings

Kyle Larson: 10

It was only a matter of time before Larson found his way back to victory lane after coming so close on several occasions this year. He led 93 laps in the race and was able to fend off all challengers in the final stage.

Josh Berry: 10

The team put him in position to go for the win and he had the green light. With nothing to lose, he still managed to keep it clean and delivered a phenomenal result.

Ross Chastain: 8

Chastain continues to carry the load for the Trackhouse team as Daniel Suarez keeps running into issues.

Christopher Bell: 8

Bell had one of the best cars on Sunday, but his mistake getting into Byron may have some consequences as the season plays out.

Kevin Harvick: 8

Another strong run for Harvick at a place he typically performs well. His teammates weren’t far behind either, making it a solid day for Stewart Haas Racing.

Michael McDowell: 9

McDowell has quietly become one of the best under-the-radar stories of the young season.

Joey Logano: 7

Logano wasn’t much of a factor today but he was in the frame at the end, when it mattered most.

Alex Bowman: 7

Another so-so performance for the vanilla driver, as he was again the slowest of the Hendrick cars.

Ty Gibbs: 8

The rookie ran very well today, as did all of the Joe Gibbs Racing cars.

Brad Keselowski: 8

The upward trajectory continues as Keselowski recorded another top-ten finish for RFK Racing.

Martin Truex Jr: 8

The same old story for Truex. He was up near the front of the field for most of the day, but a late-race pit stop shuffled him further back and he didn’t get the finish he deserved.

Chase Briscoe: 7

The SHR cars were solid across the board today, but it was just another average performance for Briscoe.

Kyle Busch: 7

Expectations were high for the six-time Richmond winner, but Busch and the RCR team were never in the mix.

Tyler Reddick: 6

Reddick went from the high of victory lane last weekend to a spin and 16th place finish today.

Denny Hamlin: 6

He led laps and won Stage 2 but more penalties and mistakes on pit road relegated him to a disappointing 20th place result.

Bubba Wallace: 5

Confidence is at an all-time low for Bubba right now, and he needs a solid run to get himself back on track.

Daniel Suarez: 4

More contact on pit lane and a struggle to match the speed of his teammate have Suarez even more frustrated than last week.

William Byron: 8

Byron had a top-five car and one certainly capable of winning this race, but he was taken out by Bell with 20 laps remaining.

Ryan Blaney: 4

Mistakes hurt, but for whatever reason, the speed just hasn’t been there this season.

Austin Cindric: 4

Same as his teammate Blaney.