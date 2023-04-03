2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Wins Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway - Full Race Results
Full race results from the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, won by Kyle Larson.
|2023 Richmond Toyota Owners 400 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|7
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|29
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|31
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Anthony Alfredo
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|37
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
After winning their appeal against NASCAR for penalties earlier in the week, Hendrick Motorsports went out today and won the race at Richmond. Kyle Larson earned his first victory of the season, and Josh Berry delivered a runner-up finish in the No. 9 car as he continues to fill in for the injured Chase Elliott. This is the 20th career win for Larson, his second at Richmond, and his 14th since joining Hendrick.
Ross Chastain collected another top-five finish for Trackhouse Racing while Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five. Bell prevented what could have been a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick, when he slid and got into the rear of William Byron in the closing laps. The spin took Bowman from the front of the field to a 24th place finish.
Bell was the top finishing Toyota yet again, but the Joe Gibbs Racing organization had a strong day overall. Ty Gibbs came away with a 9th place finish in his first Richmond race while Martin Truex Jr finished 11th after riding inside the top-five for most of the afternoon. Denny Hamlin was up front a lot too, but the Stage 2 winner had two speeding penalties and another mistake on pit road that ultimately landed him in 20th.
Hamlin wasn't the only driver that left Richmond in a sour mood. Byron was upset after being spun by Bell, Bubba Wallace was tagged with a late race penalty, and the Team Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were nowhere to be found for most of the race. They finished a distant 26th and 28th, which was well behind their teammate Joey Logano in 7th.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Michael McDowell had a sensational run to finish 6th for Front Row Motorsports. Brad Keselowski earned another top-ten finish and Todd Gilliland scored another top 15 result. Chandler Smith made his Cup debut with Kaulig Racing, finishing 17th after starting last. His 20 positions gained were the most in the field as he outperformed the team's full-time drivers, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.
Previous Richmond winners
2022: Kevin Harvick
2022: Denny Hamlin
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2017: Kyle Larson
2017: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2016: Carl Edwards
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Brad Keselowski
2014: Joey Logano
2013: Carl Edwards
2013: Kevin Harvick
2012: Clint Bowyer
2012: Kyle Busch