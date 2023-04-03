NASCAR: Kyle Larson Wins Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway - Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
3 Apr 2023
2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, won by Kyle Larson.

2023 Richmond Toyota Owners 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
6Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
7Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
8Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
11Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
13Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
14Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
15Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
16Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
17Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet
18Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
19Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
20Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
22Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
23Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
26Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
27AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
29Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
31Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
32Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Anthony AlfredoLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
34Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
35Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
36JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
37Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet

After winning their appeal against NASCAR for penalties earlier in the week, Hendrick Motorsports went out today and won the race at Richmond. Kyle Larson earned his first victory of the season, and Josh Berry delivered a runner-up finish in the No. 9 car as he continues to fill in for the injured Chase Elliott. This is the 20th career win for Larson, his second at Richmond, and his 14th since joining Hendrick.

Ross Chastain collected another top-five finish for Trackhouse Racing while Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five. Bell prevented what could have been a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick, when he slid and got into the rear of William Byron in the closing laps. The spin took Bowman from the front of the field to a 24th place finish.

Bell was the top finishing Toyota yet again, but the Joe Gibbs Racing organization had a strong day overall. Ty Gibbs came away with a 9th place finish in his first Richmond race while Martin Truex Jr finished 11th after riding inside the top-five for most of the afternoon. Denny Hamlin was up front a lot too, but the Stage 2 winner had two speeding penalties and another mistake on pit road that ultimately landed him in 20th.

Hamlin wasn't the only driver that left Richmond in a sour mood. Byron was upset after being spun by Bell, Bubba Wallace was tagged with a late race penalty, and the Team Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were nowhere to be found for most of the race. They finished a distant 26th and 28th, which was well behind their teammate Joey Logano in 7th.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Michael McDowell had a sensational run to finish 6th for Front Row Motorsports. Brad Keselowski earned another top-ten finish and Todd Gilliland scored another top 15 result. Chandler Smith made his Cup debut with Kaulig Racing, finishing 17th after starting last. His 20 positions gained were the most in the field as he outperformed the team's full-time drivers, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Previous Richmond winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano

2013: Carl Edwards

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Clint Bowyer

2012: Kyle Busch

 