2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond – Full Race Results

2023 Richmond Toyota Owners 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 11 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 27 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 29 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 31 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Anthony Alfredo Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

After winning their appeal against NASCAR for penalties earlier in the week, Hendrick Motorsports went out today and won the race at Richmond. Kyle Larson earned his first victory of the season, and Josh Berry delivered a runner-up finish in the No. 9 car as he continues to fill in for the injured Chase Elliott. This is the 20th career win for Larson, his second at Richmond, and his 14th since joining Hendrick.

Ross Chastain collected another top-five finish for Trackhouse Racing while Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five. Bell prevented what could have been a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick, when he slid and got into the rear of William Byron in the closing laps. The spin took Bowman from the front of the field to a 24th place finish.

Bell was the top finishing Toyota yet again, but the Joe Gibbs Racing organization had a strong day overall. Ty Gibbs came away with a 9th place finish in his first Richmond race while Martin Truex Jr finished 11th after riding inside the top-five for most of the afternoon. Denny Hamlin was up front a lot too, but the Stage 2 winner had two speeding penalties and another mistake on pit road that ultimately landed him in 20th.

Hamlin wasn't the only driver that left Richmond in a sour mood. Byron was upset after being spun by Bell, Bubba Wallace was tagged with a late race penalty, and the Team Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were nowhere to be found for most of the race. They finished a distant 26th and 28th, which was well behind their teammate Joey Logano in 7th.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Michael McDowell had a sensational run to finish 6th for Front Row Motorsports. Brad Keselowski earned another top-ten finish and Todd Gilliland scored another top 15 result. Chandler Smith made his Cup debut with Kaulig Racing, finishing 17th after starting last. His 20 positions gained were the most in the field as he outperformed the team's full-time drivers, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Previous Richmond winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano

2013: Carl Edwards

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Clint Bowyer

2012: Kyle Busch