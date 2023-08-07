2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Driver Ratings

Chris Buescher: 10

Two straight victories for Buescher on two very different race tracks.

Martin Truex Jr: 9

Despite another runner-up finish, Truex is establishing himself as the favorite heading into the Playoffs.

Denny Hamlin: 9

Hamlin is racking up top-five finishes, which bodes well for his Playoff outlook.

Brad Keselowski: 9

The RFK Racing organization is oozing with momentum right now, and much of the credit goes to the co-owner and driver.

Kyle Larson: 8

Larson was the lone bright spot in what was a miserable weekend for Hendrick Motorsports.

Daniel Suarez: 8

A much-needed result for Suarez, who is now just 5 points below the Playoff cut line with two road courses up next.

Ross Chastain: 7

The first top-ten for Chastain in a long time, but a fantastic day for Trackhouse Racing overall.

Kevin Harvick: 7

The veteran has established himself as Mr Consistency this season, earning another top-ten finish.

Ryan Blaney: 7

It was a solid day for Team Penske, with Blaney leading the way.

Erik Jones: 8

A top-ten finish for Legacy Motor Club is exactly what they needed after the embarrassment of Noah Gragson put a cloud over the organization.

Ty Gibbs: 8

The rookie continues to impress, and it feels like he is knocking on the door of getting that first win.

Austin Cindric: 8

A good finish injects some confidence in Cindric as he has a chance to win any one of these final three regular season races.

Christopher Bell: 6

A solid rebound on Monday after the pole sitter crashed while battling for the lead yesterday.

Joey Logano: 6

All of the Penske cars were solid but Logano was surprisingly the lowest-finisher of the trio.

Bubba Wallace: 7

It wasn't the best day for Wallace, but he is still 58 points above the Playoff cut line with three races to go.

AJ Allmendinger: 4

A brutal result for Allmendinger, who is 24 points below the cut line but has a chance to win the next two races.

Tyler Reddick: 4

He went from leading the race to falling out of contention when he had a right-rear tire go down with 42 laps remaining.

Alex Bowman: 1

Crashing out of the race today puts him 44 points below the Playoff cut line, and his chances of making it are looking slim.

William Byron: 2

His day ended yesterday, but the pain was felt all throughout the Hendrick garage.

Chase Elliott: 1

A blown right-rear tire now has the 2020 champion in a must-win situation as he is 55 points below the Playoff cut line.

Kyle Busch: 1

His day ended early yesterday with a spin, but at least he didn't have to stick around through all of the delays.