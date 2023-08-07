2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Ratings for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.
Chris Buescher: 10
Two straight victories for Buescher on two very different race tracks.
Martin Truex Jr: 9
Despite another runner-up finish, Truex is establishing himself as the favorite heading into the Playoffs.
Denny Hamlin: 9
Hamlin is racking up top-five finishes, which bodes well for his Playoff outlook.
Brad Keselowski: 9
The RFK Racing organization is oozing with momentum right now, and much of the credit goes to the co-owner and driver.
Kyle Larson: 8
Larson was the lone bright spot in what was a miserable weekend for Hendrick Motorsports.
Daniel Suarez: 8
A much-needed result for Suarez, who is now just 5 points below the Playoff cut line with two road courses up next.
Ross Chastain: 7
The first top-ten for Chastain in a long time, but a fantastic day for Trackhouse Racing overall.
Kevin Harvick: 7
The veteran has established himself as Mr Consistency this season, earning another top-ten finish.
Ryan Blaney: 7
It was a solid day for Team Penske, with Blaney leading the way.
Erik Jones: 8
A top-ten finish for Legacy Motor Club is exactly what they needed after the embarrassment of Noah Gragson put a cloud over the organization.
Ty Gibbs: 8
The rookie continues to impress, and it feels like he is knocking on the door of getting that first win.
Austin Cindric: 8
A good finish injects some confidence in Cindric as he has a chance to win any one of these final three regular season races.
Christopher Bell: 6
A solid rebound on Monday after the pole sitter crashed while battling for the lead yesterday.
Joey Logano: 6
All of the Penske cars were solid but Logano was surprisingly the lowest-finisher of the trio.
Bubba Wallace: 7
It wasn't the best day for Wallace, but he is still 58 points above the Playoff cut line with three races to go.
AJ Allmendinger: 4
A brutal result for Allmendinger, who is 24 points below the cut line but has a chance to win the next two races.
Tyler Reddick: 4
He went from leading the race to falling out of contention when he had a right-rear tire go down with 42 laps remaining.
Alex Bowman: 1
Crashing out of the race today puts him 44 points below the Playoff cut line, and his chances of making it are looking slim.
William Byron: 2
His day ended yesterday, but the pain was felt all throughout the Hendrick garage.
Chase Elliott: 1
A blown right-rear tire now has the 2020 champion in a must-win situation as he is 55 points below the Playoff cut line.
Kyle Busch: 1
His day ended early yesterday with a spin, but at least he didn't have to stick around through all of the delays.