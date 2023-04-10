NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Bristol Dirt

Following his win on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell has secured himself a spot in the playoffs. Bell also takes over the overall lead in the drivers championship standings, surpassing Ross Chastain for the top spot. Kevin Harvick remains in third after his 9th place finish on Sunday night.

The biggest mover in the overall standings was Tyler Reddick, who continues his climb into the top five. The 23XI Racing driver had a slow start to the season, but he has picked up some serious momentum over the last month or so. He is just ahead of Kyle Busch in the standings, who is now driving his old No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

There have been seven different winners through the first eight races of the season, with William Byron being the only multiple winner in the bunch. Six different teams have also earned wins, with Hendrick Motorsports as the only organization with multiple winners in Byron and Kyle Larson.

Another playoff spot could be for the taking next weekend at Martinsville, with a host of worthy candidates. Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with five wins at the "paperclip" with teammate Martin Truex Jr holding three victories of his own. If Bell can carry his momentum into next weekend, Joe Gibbs Racing could once again be the team to beat.