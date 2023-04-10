2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 10 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 15 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 18 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 20 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 24 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 26 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 34 Matt Crafton Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Jonathan Davenport Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 37 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford

The third time was the charm for dirt track racers. Christopher Bell scored a victory in NASCAR's only dirt race of the season, taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Bell led a race-high 100 laps on Sunday, earning his first win of the season and the fifth of his career. Bell is now the winningest driver for Joe Gibbs Racing since the 2021 season began.

Tyler Reddick, who nearly won the race last year, came up just short with a runner-up finish. The 23XI Racing driver led 69 laps on his way to his fourth top-five of the season. Austin Dillon had a strong run to finish in 3rd while two other dirt racers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Chase Briscoe earned top-five finishes.

The remaining top-ten went to Justin Haley, Martin Truex Jr, Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick, and Michael McDowell. It was a banner day for Front Row Motorsports, with both drivers finishing inside the top ten. Defending race winner Kyle Busch ran strong for most of the race, but a mechanical issue ended any chance he had of repeating.

Kyle Larson dominated most of the night after starting from pole position. The 2021 Cup champion led 75 laps but his day ended prematurely after heavy contact with Ryan Preece. Earlier in the race, Larson put Preece into the wall and the Stewart Haas Racing driver vowed to get his revenge. That came with 75 laps remaining when he ran into Larson multiple times, ending the night for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Joey Logano won the inaugural Bristol Dirt race two years ago, and finished 3rd here last season. His evening went much worse this time around. The reigning Cup champion got caught up in a spin early in the race, was penalized on pit road, and got collected in two more incidents before his night came to an end. He won the Truck race last night, but the Team Penske driver finished last in tonight's event.

Previous Bristol Dirt winners

2022: Kyle Busch

2021: Joey Logano