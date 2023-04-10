NASCAR: Christopher Bell Wins Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

10 Apr 2023
2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, won by Christopher Bell.

2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
5Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
6Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
7Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
9Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
10Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
11Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
13William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
15Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
18Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
20JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
21Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
22Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
24Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
25Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
26BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
27Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
28Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
29Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
31Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
32Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
33Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
34Matt CraftonRick Ware RacingFord
35Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
36Jonathan DavenportKaulig RacingChevrolet
37Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord

The third time was the charm for dirt track racers. Christopher Bell scored a victory in NASCAR's only dirt race of the season, taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Bell led a race-high 100 laps on Sunday, earning his first win of the season and the fifth of his career. Bell is now the winningest driver for Joe Gibbs Racing since the 2021 season began.

Tyler Reddick, who nearly won the race last year, came up just short with a runner-up finish. The 23XI Racing driver led 69 laps on his way to his fourth top-five of the season. Austin Dillon had a strong run to finish in 3rd while two other dirt racers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Chase Briscoe earned top-five finishes.

The remaining top-ten went to Justin Haley, Martin Truex Jr, Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick, and Michael McDowell. It was a banner day for Front Row Motorsports, with both drivers finishing inside the top ten. Defending race winner Kyle Busch ran strong for most of the race, but a mechanical issue ended any chance he had of repeating.

Kyle Larson dominated most of the night after starting from pole position. The 2021 Cup champion led 75 laps but his day ended prematurely after heavy contact with Ryan Preece. Earlier in the race, Larson put Preece into the wall and the Stewart Haas Racing driver vowed to get his revenge. That came with 75 laps remaining when he ran into Larson multiple times, ending the night for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Joey Logano won the inaugural Bristol Dirt race two years ago, and finished 3rd here last season. His evening went much worse this time around. The reigning Cup champion got caught up in a spin early in the race, was penalized on pit road, and got collected in two more incidents before his night came to an end. He won the Truck race last night, but the Team Penske driver finished last in tonight's event.

Previous Bristol Dirt winners

2022: Kyle Busch

2021: Joey Logano

 