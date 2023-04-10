2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Christopher Bell Wins Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, won by Christopher Bell.
|2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|10
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|15
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|18
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|21
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|34
|Matt Crafton
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Jonathan Davenport
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
The third time was the charm for dirt track racers. Christopher Bell scored a victory in NASCAR's only dirt race of the season, taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Bell led a race-high 100 laps on Sunday, earning his first win of the season and the fifth of his career. Bell is now the winningest driver for Joe Gibbs Racing since the 2021 season began.
Tyler Reddick, who nearly won the race last year, came up just short with a runner-up finish. The 23XI Racing driver led 69 laps on his way to his fourth top-five of the season. Austin Dillon had a strong run to finish in 3rd while two other dirt racers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Chase Briscoe earned top-five finishes.
The remaining top-ten went to Justin Haley, Martin Truex Jr, Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick, and Michael McDowell. It was a banner day for Front Row Motorsports, with both drivers finishing inside the top ten. Defending race winner Kyle Busch ran strong for most of the race, but a mechanical issue ended any chance he had of repeating.
Kyle Larson dominated most of the night after starting from pole position. The 2021 Cup champion led 75 laps but his day ended prematurely after heavy contact with Ryan Preece. Earlier in the race, Larson put Preece into the wall and the Stewart Haas Racing driver vowed to get his revenge. That came with 75 laps remaining when he ran into Larson multiple times, ending the night for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.
Joey Logano won the inaugural Bristol Dirt race two years ago, and finished 3rd here last season. His evening went much worse this time around. The reigning Cup champion got caught up in a spin early in the race, was penalized on pit road, and got collected in two more incidents before his night came to an end. He won the Truck race last night, but the Team Penske driver finished last in tonight's event.
Previous Bristol Dirt winners
2022: Kyle Busch
2021: Joey Logano