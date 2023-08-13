2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Michael McDowell Wins Verizon 200 at Indianapolis – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis, won by Michael McDowell.
|2023 Verizon 200 at Indianapolis - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|2
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Brodie Kostecki
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Jenson Button
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Kamui Kobayashi
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|34
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|35
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|36
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|39
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
One of the biggest storylines heading into Indianapolis has been the handful of drivers that are battling it out for one of the final Playoff spots. Michael McDowell was tired of the talk and the math involved. He doesn't have to worry about that anymore, as he put a smackdown on the competition, leading 54 of the 82 laps on his way to victory. The win locks the Front Row Motorsports driver into the Playoffs. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner now has two career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, at the two greatest tracks in the world.
The end of the race came down to a two-man battle between McDowell and the sport's most popular driver, Chase Elliott. The 2020 Cup champion has been in win-or-go-home mode for most of the season, but he came up one spot short today. Elliott was able to close in on McDowell in the final laps, but the gap was too large to overcome. He remains 80 points below the cut line with two races remaining in the regular season.
Pole sitter Daniel Suarez was another driver in position to secure his Playoff spot, but a mistake on pit road ultimately cost him a shot at the win. The Trackhouse Racing driver had a slow stop when the air hose got stuck under the left front tire. He was able to rebound and finish 3rd but he remains 28 points below the cut line. Defending race winner Tylre Reddick and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five on Sunday.
Indiana native Chase Briscoe came home in 6th with Martin Truex Jr, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Shane Van Gisbergen completing the top-ten. The Supercars star followed up his Chicago street course win with a top-ten result after making his oval debut in the Truck series on Friday night just down the road at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Austin Cindric all scored top 15 finishes.
There was only one caution in the race, which came on the second lap. There was plenty of contact throughout the field though, with many of the international drivers getting a real taste of the physicality of this series. AJ Allmendinger went off course multiple times in the race and finished 26th. His Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley was taken out at the start of the race by Joey Logano, who was involved in several incidents today and finished 34th.
Previous IMS Road Course winners
2022: Tyler Reddick
2021: AJ Allmendinger