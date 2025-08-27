2025 Classic TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Wednesday's races from the 2025 Classic TT.
Wednesday's delayed and shortened schedule at the 2025 will feature only the Lightweight Classic TT.
Roads are due to close at 18:00 and the race is scheduled to begin at 18:30.
The race will be run over two laps.
Michael Dunlop has been the fastest Lightweight rider at the Classic TT so far this year, clocking a 116.491mph lap aboard his Honda RS 250 during qualifying, 1.4mph faster than the best effort of second-fastest Dan Sayle.
McLean telling Manx Radio that the bike seized on one cylinder towards the end of the second lap. He got it back on one cylinder. Fortunate to get it back, let alone in a podium position.
Michael Dunlop takes victory in the Lightweight Classic TT.
Dunlop also the first over the line - McLean dropped off between Bungalow and Cronk ny Mona.
McLean 54s behind Dunlop, he dropped another 10s from Cronk ny Mona to Grandstand.
Lougher takes second as a result, 47s behind Dunlop and 6s ahead of McLean.
Stuart Hall slots in behind McLean in P4 by only 0.693s.
Dan Sayle crosses the line and takes over 4th from Hall by only 0.039s. But crucially he's 0.6s behind McLean who keeps the final spot on the podium.
Dunlop's lead down to 15.5s at the Bungalow.
Lougher 27s behind McLean.
18.6 for Dunlop over McLean at Ramsey.
Lougher now 20s back of McLean.
8.4s between Lougher and Sayle at Ballaugh.
Dunlop now 19.5s clear at Ballaugh on lap two.
Lougher still third but 15s behind McLean.
Alan Oversby has also crashed at Brandywell. He's reported as conscious and is being taken to Noble's Hospital by airmed.
Dunlop stretches out first split of the second lap - now 19.3s over McLean.
Lougher 12.3s behind McLean and 6.3s clear of Sayle.
16.9 now for Dunlop at the end of lap one. McLean riding well in the second half of the first lap.
Lougher now 7s behind McLean with 3.4s over Sayle.
Manx Radio reporting Mike Browne is off at Brandywell but rider ok.
17.9s for Dunlop at Cronk ny Mona. McLean just closing it down a bit.
Lougher now 6s behind McLean in third, but 3.5s clear of Sayle.
19s for Dunlop at Bungalow.
McLean up into second now, almost 2s clear of Lougher so that's a position change from Ramsey.
Sayle 2.6s behind Lougher in the battle for third.
13.773s now for Dunlop to Lougher.
4s back then is McLean in third, 0.6s separates him from Sayle.
Dunlop continues to lead at Ballaugh, 8s clear of Lougher now.
Sayle up to third at the second split ahead of Hall and McLean.
Dan Sayle slots into fourth at GH, Rhys Hardisty seventh at the first split.
First five through Glen Helen and it's Dunlop almost 2s clear of Browne, Lougher, Hall, and McLean.
Adam McLean sets off down Bray Hill and the 2025 Lightweight Classic TT is underway.
Despite the fairly woeful conditions on the island earlier on today, it's pretty clear overhead now. Hopefully it will remain that way for the duration of today's two-lapper.
If you're new to the Classic TT or to the Lightweight class, the machinery lining up for today's race is a mix of 250cc two-strokes and 400cc four-strokes.
The 250s locked out the top-seven in qualifying, with Craig Neve the fastest 400 in eighth aboard a Kawasaki.
Other 400s include the Honda RVF400 and VFR400, and the Yamaha FZR400.
The vast majority of the 250s are Yamahas, including five of the top-seven. The top-two, though, are Hondas.
Michael Dunlop enters today's race as the fastest rider in the Lightweight class during qualifying.
Dan Sayle has also been strong, second-fastest at the end of qualifying. Ian Lougher completed the qualifying top-three but just under the 115mph mark.
Stuart Hall, Mike Browne, and Michael Sweeney completed the top-six in qualifying.
The top-10 was rounded out by Adam McLean, Craig Neve, Chris Moore, and Rhys Hardisty.
Roads have closed around the TT course. We're about half-an-hour away from the start of this year's Lightweight Classic TT.
Welcome to live coverage of today's races from the 2025 Classic TT.
Roads are due to close at 18:00.
The Lightweight Classic TT is due to start at 18:30.