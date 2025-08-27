2025 Classic TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES

Wednesday's delayed and shortened schedule at the 2025 will feature only the Lightweight Classic TT.

Roads are due to close at 18:00 and the race is scheduled to begin at 18:30.

The race will be run over two laps.

Michael Dunlop has been the fastest Lightweight rider at the Classic TT so far this year, clocking a 116.491mph lap aboard his Honda RS 250 during qualifying, 1.4mph faster than the best effort of second-fastest Dan Sayle.