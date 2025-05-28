2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying updates LIVE!

The 2025 Isle of Man TT continues on Wednesday 28 May with the third day of practice and the first official day of timed qualifying.

The 2025 edition of the Isle of Man TT began on Monday, but poor weather meant only one lap for the newcomers was completed before running was abandoned.

Better weather allowed a full evening of running to take place on Tuesday, though this was all untimed free practice to make up for lost track action on Monday.

Wednesday will see the first official timed laps of the 2025 Isle of Man TT completed as the first qualifying runs for the Superstock, Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and Sidecar classes takes place.

The Wednesday 28 May TT practice schedule is as follows: