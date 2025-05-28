Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT
LIVE

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying updates LIVE!

Live text updates from Wednesday evening's practice at the 2025 Isle of Man TT

The 2025 Isle of Man TT continues on Wednesday 28 May with the third day of practice and the first official day of timed qualifying. 

The 2025 edition of the Isle of Man TT began on Monday, but poor weather meant only one lap for the newcomers was completed before running was abandoned. 

Better weather allowed a full evening of running to take place on Tuesday, though this was all untimed free practice to make up for lost track action on Monday. 

Wednesday will see the first official timed laps of the 2025 Isle of Man TT completed as the first qualifying runs for the Superstock, Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and Sidecar classes takes place. 

The Wednesday 28 May TT practice schedule is as follows:

  • 18:30 - Superbike, Superstock
  • 19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin
  • 20:10 - Sidecar
28 May 2025
20:10

The Sidecars are on track now for the final session this evening. 

The Crowe brothers, last year's winners, set off first.

20:06
Chequered flag - Supersport/Supertwin

The Supersport/Supertwin session has come to an end. 

Michael Dunlop will finish Supersport fastest with a 127.181mph. 

With chequered flag out, unlikely we'll see Rob Hodson's 118.832mph in Supertwin topped. 

20:03

Davey Todd has gone up to third in Supersport at 124.238mph. He's now out on his Supertwin now.

20:02
Crash - Gerald Dath

Reports of a crash for Gerald Dath at the Bungalow section. He is ok. Was out on his Supersport bike.

20:01

Dunlop is also out for a lap on his Paton Supertwin.

20:00

Hickman is jumping on his Yamaha Supertwin now for a lap. Just over five minutes left in this session. 

19:59

In Supertwin, Rob Hodson has gone fastest with a 118.832mph. 

19:58

Hickman has gone up to third on the Triumph at 124.085mph. 

19:58

Dunlop puts in a 127.181mph lap on his Ducati second time around. 

He's come in now. Harrison has carried on for another lap, which isn't surprising given he doesn't have a Supertwin this year.

19:52

Dunlop's Ducati tops the speed traps at 176mph. Harrison was clocked at 170.282mph.

19:51

Dean Harrison has gone fastest in Supersport with a 125.65mph, so not much between the Honda and the Ducati of Dunlop right now after first laps from a standing start.

19:50

Stefano Bonetti has gone top in Supertwin with a 116.579mph. 

19:49

Dean Harrison is on a strong first lap on his Honda Supersport bike. On course to jump Dunlop. 

Harrison, of course, has been racing the Supersport class in BSB this year. So, he could well be best-placed to take the fight to Dunlop this year on those bikes.

19:47

First laps in the Supersport class have Dunlop at 125.472mph, from Paul Jordan at 123.742mph, Mike Browne at 122.915mph, James Hind at 122.584mph and Shaun Anderson at 120.836mph.

19:41

Baz Furber leads the Supertwin class with a 116.05mph. 

19:40

Michael Dunlop completes his first lap on the Ducati at 125.472mph.  Mike Browne is second at 122.915mph.

19:39

Hickman is finally heading out on that Trooper Triumph. 

19:36

We won't see John McGuinness again this evening. He's not doing Supertwin or Supersport this year. 

19:33

Dunlop still fastest of the Supersport bikes through Ramsey. Hopefully he carries on for a flying lap and we can see what the Ducati can really do. 

Its debut last year with Davey Todd saw the V2 Panigale get two podiums. 

19:28

Not too many Supertwin bikes on track right now. Baz Furber leads the times through Glen Helen.

19:28

Michael Dunlop has gone through Glen Helen in 4m30.156s on his MD Racing Ducati Supersport bike. 

That V2 Panigale is a full World Supersport-spec machine and the bike that won the world title last year with Adrian Huertas. Dunlop has two of those bikes available to him this week. 

19:22

Supertwin/Supersport class is underway now. 

Michael Rutter led the field out on his Supertwin machine, which is the only bike he'll race this year.

19:21
TT 2025 Wednesday qualifying - Superbike/Superstock Top 10

The top 10 in the Superbike class is: 

  1. D.Harrison - 133.069mph
  2. Hickman - 130.806mph
  3. Dunlop - 129.975mph
  4. N.Harrison - 128.825mph
  5. Anderson - 128.14mph
  6. McGuinness - 128.031mph
  7. Hodson - 127.491mph
  8. Johnson - 127.328mph
  9. Crowe - 126.406mph
  10. Brookes - 125.989mph

The top 10 in the Superstock class is:

  1. Todd - 131.231mph
  2. Dunlop - 130.387mph
  3. Herbertson - 129.257mph
  4. Jordan - 128.055mph
  5. Cummins - 128.041mph
  6. Browne - 127.907mph
  7. Hutchinson - 127.184mph
  8. James Hind - 127.059mph
  9. Hillier - 126.186mph
  10. Brookes - 125.948mph
19:17
Chequered flag - Superbike/Superstock

The chequered flag is out on this first qualifying session at TT 2025, but there are still bikes on track and will be for a little while yet. 

Dean Harrison will end this session fastest with a 133.069mph.

In five minutes, Supersport and Supertwin bikes will be allowed onto the course for their session.

19:14

With a minute to go, McGuinness is heading out for another lap on his Superbike. 

Latest News

RR News
30m ago
Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?
Peter Hickman, FHO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ai Ogura aiming for Aragon MotoGP return after leg surgery
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini injured in ‘heavy’ Suzuka test crash
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Why the FIA are clamping down on flexi wings at the F1 Spanish GP
Gorgio Piola Design
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results
Nicolo Bulega

More News

RR
3h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying updates LIVE!
Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
4h ago
Unhappy Gabriel Bortoleto lashes out at ‘embarrassed’ Kimi Antonelli
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1 Feature
4h ago
Will F1’s flexi-wing clampdown halt McLaren at Spanish GP? Five key questions
McLaren on track in Monaco
F1 News
5h ago
Glum Ferrari Spanish GP forecast made amid ‘big engineering job to fix’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
6h ago
F1 radio drama overshadows “more worrying” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton