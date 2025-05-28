2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying updates LIVE!

The Sidecars are on track now for the final session this evening.
The Crowe brothers, last year's winners, set off first.
The 2025 Isle of Man TT continues on Wednesday 28 May with the third day of practice and the first official day of timed qualifying.
The 2025 edition of the Isle of Man TT began on Monday, but poor weather meant only one lap for the newcomers was completed before running was abandoned.
Better weather allowed a full evening of running to take place on Tuesday, though this was all untimed free practice to make up for lost track action on Monday.
Wednesday will see the first official timed laps of the 2025 Isle of Man TT completed as the first qualifying runs for the Superstock, Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and Sidecar classes takes place.
The Wednesday 28 May TT practice schedule is as follows:
The Sidecars are on track now for the final session this evening.
The Crowe brothers, last year's winners, set off first.
The Supersport/Supertwin session has come to an end.
Michael Dunlop will finish Supersport fastest with a 127.181mph.
With chequered flag out, unlikely we'll see Rob Hodson's 118.832mph in Supertwin topped.
Davey Todd has gone up to third in Supersport at 124.238mph. He's now out on his Supertwin now.
Reports of a crash for Gerald Dath at the Bungalow section. He is ok. Was out on his Supersport bike.
Dunlop is also out for a lap on his Paton Supertwin.
Hickman is jumping on his Yamaha Supertwin now for a lap. Just over five minutes left in this session.
In Supertwin, Rob Hodson has gone fastest with a 118.832mph.
Hickman has gone up to third on the Triumph at 124.085mph.
Dunlop puts in a 127.181mph lap on his Ducati second time around.
He's come in now. Harrison has carried on for another lap, which isn't surprising given he doesn't have a Supertwin this year.
Dunlop's Ducati tops the speed traps at 176mph. Harrison was clocked at 170.282mph.
Dean Harrison has gone fastest in Supersport with a 125.65mph, so not much between the Honda and the Ducati of Dunlop right now after first laps from a standing start.
Stefano Bonetti has gone top in Supertwin with a 116.579mph.
Dean Harrison is on a strong first lap on his Honda Supersport bike. On course to jump Dunlop.
Harrison, of course, has been racing the Supersport class in BSB this year. So, he could well be best-placed to take the fight to Dunlop this year on those bikes.
First laps in the Supersport class have Dunlop at 125.472mph, from Paul Jordan at 123.742mph, Mike Browne at 122.915mph, James Hind at 122.584mph and Shaun Anderson at 120.836mph.
Baz Furber leads the Supertwin class with a 116.05mph.
Michael Dunlop completes his first lap on the Ducati at 125.472mph. Mike Browne is second at 122.915mph.
Hickman is finally heading out on that Trooper Triumph.
We won't see John McGuinness again this evening. He's not doing Supertwin or Supersport this year.
Dunlop still fastest of the Supersport bikes through Ramsey. Hopefully he carries on for a flying lap and we can see what the Ducati can really do.
Its debut last year with Davey Todd saw the V2 Panigale get two podiums.
Not too many Supertwin bikes on track right now. Baz Furber leads the times through Glen Helen.
Michael Dunlop has gone through Glen Helen in 4m30.156s on his MD Racing Ducati Supersport bike.
That V2 Panigale is a full World Supersport-spec machine and the bike that won the world title last year with Adrian Huertas. Dunlop has two of those bikes available to him this week.
Supertwin/Supersport class is underway now.
Michael Rutter led the field out on his Supertwin machine, which is the only bike he'll race this year.
The top 10 in the Superbike class is:
The top 10 in the Superstock class is:
The chequered flag is out on this first qualifying session at TT 2025, but there are still bikes on track and will be for a little while yet.
Dean Harrison will end this session fastest with a 133.069mph.
In five minutes, Supersport and Supertwin bikes will be allowed onto the course for their session.
With a minute to go, McGuinness is heading out for another lap on his Superbike.