Road racing, including North West 200, cancelled in Northern Ireland for 2023

The North West 200, Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoors sporting event, is among the cancelled races.

Other cancelled events include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy Race of Legends, Ulster Grand Prix, ,Sunflower trophy and The Ulster Superbike Championship - but motocross is not affected.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

Costs for public liability insurance have tripled to more than £400,000 so, after an emergency meeting, it was deemed impossible to stage any road racing.

Public liability insurance covers any claims that members of the public may make in connection with road racing.

Motorcycle Union of Ireland chairman John Dillon said: "The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

"The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of public liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.

"We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security."