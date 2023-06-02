Michael Dunlop smashes lap record at 2023 Isle of Man TT

A 135.531mph lap during the Superbike/Superstock session on Friday afternoon, on his Hawk Racing Honda, did the unofficial damage.

But the official lap record around the Mountain Course remains Peter Hickman's 135.452mph from five years ago.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

Hickman had also posted the fastest lap of the 2023 Isle of Man TT until Friday, when Dunlop's effort smashed it.

He was immediately in the mood, posting a 134.270mph lap from a starting start. Hickman only managed 133.195mph.

Hickman then endured a troublesome afternoon when his Yamaha broke down, ruining his Supersport session.

Dunlop left him behind to deliver a brilliant unofficial lap record - but he knows that it won't count officially unless it is repeated in a race.

FHO rider Hickman later posted a 134.910mph lap, while Dean Harrison managed 134.216mph.

21-time TT race winner Dunlop will start eight races in the coming week. He is chasing his uncle Joey's benchmark of 26 wins, and is two behind John McGuinness' total.