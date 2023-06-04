2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race: Full results

2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race Pos Rider Difference Race Time Lap Speed 1 Michael Dunlop 1:43:02 133.91 2 Peter Hickman 8.233 1:43:10 135.445 3 Dean Harrison 9.806 1:43:20 133.812 4 James Hillier 02:00.343 1:45:20 130.853 5 Jamie Coward 10.44 1:45:31 130.617 6 John McGuinness 32.922 1:46:04 129.098 7 Joshua Brookes 13.442 1:46:17 130.782 8 Dominic Herbertson 58.655 1:47:16 130.274 9 Michael Rutter 7.13 1:47:23 130.398 10 Shaun Anderson 20.723 1:47:44 130.357 11 David Johnson 28.702 1:48:12 128.812 12 James Hind 7.933 1:48:20 129.439 13 Phillip Crowe 5.755 1:48:26 128.994 14 Brian McCormack 4.659 1:48:31 128.466 15 Mike Browne 45.277 1:49:16 129.294 16 Paul Jordan 45.12 1:50:01 126.95 17 Samuel West 5.928 1:50:07 126.977 18 Julian Trummer 15.926 1:50:23 128.14 19 Michael Evans 9.426 1:50:32 125.822 20 Stephen Smith 57.713 1:51:30 124.787 21 Mark Parrett 13.444 1:51:43 123.068 22 Stefano Bonetti 0.336 1:51:44 125.816 23 Richard Wilson 17.612 1:52:01 124.228 24 Forest Dunn 20.244 1:52:22 124.454 25 Michael Russell 0.366 1:52:22 124.412 26 Raul Torras Martinez 16.823 1:52:39 119.981 27 Allan Venter 8.045 1:52:47 125.191 28 Mark Goodings 8.045 1:52:57 121.582 29 Rhys Hardisty 8.045 1:53:01 122.421 30 James Chawke 30.008 1:53:31 122.608 31 Baz Furber 01:00.578 1:54:31 120.962 32 Dave Hewson 9.86 1:54:41 121.413 33 Chris Sarbora 26.438 1:55:08 120.707 34 Rob Hodson 25:16.839 1:29:51 121.76 35 Xavier Denis 07:18.594 1:37:09 114.393 36 Erno Kostamo 29.819 1:37:39 112.371 37 Jonathan Perry 22:15.054 1:15:24 120.81 38 Rennue Scaysbrook 34.497 1:15:59 120.813 39 Davey Todd 22:53.145 53:05.545 120.177 40 Timothee Monot 16:30.287 36:35.257 123.781 41 David Datzer 54.317 37:29.575 119.411 42 Craig Neve 43 Ryan Cringle 44 45 Amalric Blanc

Michael Dunlop claimed his 23rd career victory at the Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman was restricted to second and narrowly missed the lap record en route.

Dean Harrison finished third after losing out to Hickman in an exciting battle.

There is no action on Monday but the racing resumes on Tuesday.

Dunlop will enter six more races in the coming week knowing that three wins is enough to tie the all-time TT record, currently owned by his iconic uncle Joey Dunlop.

John McGuinness, whose tally of 23 TT wins has now been matched by Dunlop, finished sixth.