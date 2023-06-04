2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race: Full results

4 Jun 2023
Full results for the 2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race on Sunday, which Michael Dunlop won.

2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race
PosRiderDifferenceRace TimeLap Speed
1Michael Dunlop 1:43:02133.91
2Peter Hickman8.2331:43:10135.445
3Dean Harrison9.8061:43:20133.812
4James Hillier02:00.3431:45:20130.853
5Jamie Coward10.441:45:31130.617
6John McGuinness32.9221:46:04129.098
7Joshua Brookes13.4421:46:17130.782
8Dominic Herbertson58.6551:47:16130.274
9Michael Rutter7.131:47:23130.398
10Shaun Anderson20.7231:47:44130.357
11David Johnson28.7021:48:12128.812
12James Hind7.9331:48:20129.439
13Phillip Crowe5.7551:48:26128.994
14Brian McCormack4.6591:48:31128.466
15Mike Browne45.2771:49:16129.294
16Paul Jordan45.121:50:01126.95
17Samuel West5.9281:50:07126.977
18Julian Trummer15.9261:50:23128.14
19Michael Evans9.4261:50:32125.822
20Stephen Smith57.7131:51:30124.787
21Mark Parrett13.4441:51:43123.068
22Stefano Bonetti0.3361:51:44125.816
23Richard Wilson17.6121:52:01124.228
24Forest Dunn20.2441:52:22124.454
25Michael Russell0.3661:52:22124.412
26Raul Torras Martinez16.8231:52:39119.981
27Allan Venter8.0451:52:47125.191
28Mark Goodings8.0451:52:57121.582
29Rhys Hardisty8.0451:53:01122.421
30James Chawke30.0081:53:31122.608
31Baz Furber01:00.5781:54:31120.962
32Dave Hewson9.861:54:41121.413
33Chris Sarbora26.4381:55:08120.707
34Rob Hodson25:16.8391:29:51121.76
35Xavier Denis07:18.5941:37:09114.393
36Erno Kostamo29.8191:37:39112.371
37Jonathan Perry22:15.0541:15:24120.81
38Rennue Scaysbrook34.4971:15:59120.813
39Davey Todd22:53.14553:05.545120.177
40Timothee Monot16:30.28736:35.257123.781
41David Datzer54.31737:29.575119.411
42Craig Neve   
43Ryan Cringle   
44    
45Amalric Blanc   

Michael Dunlop claimed his 23rd career victory at the Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman was restricted to second and narrowly missed the lap record en route.

Dean Harrison finished third after losing out to Hickman in an exciting battle.

There is no action on Monday but the racing resumes on Tuesday.

Dunlop will enter six more races in the coming week knowing that three wins is enough to tie the all-time TT record, currently owned by his iconic uncle Joey Dunlop.

John McGuinness, whose tally of 23 TT wins has now been matched by Dunlop, finished sixth.