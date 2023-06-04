2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race: Full results
Full results for the 2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race on Sunday, which Michael Dunlop won.
|2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race
|Pos
|Rider
|Difference
|Race Time
|Lap Speed
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|1:43:02
|133.91
|2
|Peter Hickman
|8.233
|1:43:10
|135.445
|3
|Dean Harrison
|9.806
|1:43:20
|133.812
|4
|James Hillier
|02:00.343
|1:45:20
|130.853
|5
|Jamie Coward
|10.44
|1:45:31
|130.617
|6
|John McGuinness
|32.922
|1:46:04
|129.098
|7
|Joshua Brookes
|13.442
|1:46:17
|130.782
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|58.655
|1:47:16
|130.274
|9
|Michael Rutter
|7.13
|1:47:23
|130.398
|10
|Shaun Anderson
|20.723
|1:47:44
|130.357
|11
|David Johnson
|28.702
|1:48:12
|128.812
|12
|James Hind
|7.933
|1:48:20
|129.439
|13
|Phillip Crowe
|5.755
|1:48:26
|128.994
|14
|Brian McCormack
|4.659
|1:48:31
|128.466
|15
|Mike Browne
|45.277
|1:49:16
|129.294
|16
|Paul Jordan
|45.12
|1:50:01
|126.95
|17
|Samuel West
|5.928
|1:50:07
|126.977
|18
|Julian Trummer
|15.926
|1:50:23
|128.14
|19
|Michael Evans
|9.426
|1:50:32
|125.822
|20
|Stephen Smith
|57.713
|1:51:30
|124.787
|21
|Mark Parrett
|13.444
|1:51:43
|123.068
|22
|Stefano Bonetti
|0.336
|1:51:44
|125.816
|23
|Richard Wilson
|17.612
|1:52:01
|124.228
|24
|Forest Dunn
|20.244
|1:52:22
|124.454
|25
|Michael Russell
|0.366
|1:52:22
|124.412
|26
|Raul Torras Martinez
|16.823
|1:52:39
|119.981
|27
|Allan Venter
|8.045
|1:52:47
|125.191
|28
|Mark Goodings
|8.045
|1:52:57
|121.582
|29
|Rhys Hardisty
|8.045
|1:53:01
|122.421
|30
|James Chawke
|30.008
|1:53:31
|122.608
|31
|Baz Furber
|01:00.578
|1:54:31
|120.962
|32
|Dave Hewson
|9.86
|1:54:41
|121.413
|33
|Chris Sarbora
|26.438
|1:55:08
|120.707
|34
|Rob Hodson
|25:16.839
|1:29:51
|121.76
|35
|Xavier Denis
|07:18.594
|1:37:09
|114.393
|36
|Erno Kostamo
|29.819
|1:37:39
|112.371
|37
|Jonathan Perry
|22:15.054
|1:15:24
|120.81
|38
|Rennue Scaysbrook
|34.497
|1:15:59
|120.813
|39
|Davey Todd
|22:53.145
|53:05.545
|120.177
|40
|Timothee Monot
|16:30.287
|36:35.257
|123.781
|41
|David Datzer
|54.317
|37:29.575
|119.411
|42
|Craig Neve
|43
|Ryan Cringle
|44
|45
|Amalric Blanc
Michael Dunlop claimed his 23rd career victory at the Isle of Man TT.
Peter Hickman was restricted to second and narrowly missed the lap record en route.
Dean Harrison finished third after losing out to Hickman in an exciting battle.
There is no action on Monday but the racing resumes on Tuesday.
Dunlop will enter six more races in the coming week knowing that three wins is enough to tie the all-time TT record, currently owned by his iconic uncle Joey Dunlop.
John McGuinness, whose tally of 23 TT wins has now been matched by Dunlop, finished sixth.