Josh Brookes hits bird and completes Isle of Man TT lap with smashed screen

Wildlife already having an impact at 2024 Isle of Man TT

Josh Brookes completed a lap at the Isle of Man TT on Monday with a smashed screen.

Brookes struck a bird during Qualifying 1, the first day of the legendary motorsport event this year.

The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider hit the bird at Bray Hill yet remarkably still lapped at 123.856.

His team displayed photos of his smashed screen after the session.

Wildlife can occasionally become a factor at the TT.

Birds, in particular, have been a dangerous factor at the TT multiple times over the years.

Paul Jordan was left with facial injuries two years ago when he hit a pigeon at 200mph. It did not stop him securing his first TT podium.

Dean Harrison insisted that his Senior TT performance was hindered in 2022 after striking a bird.

Yellow flags were brought out in 2016 when marshalls spotted a chicken had wandered onto the closed road.

Fortunately for Brookes on Monday, no harm was done to him. But his bike - and the bird - took the brunt of the impact.

Brookes finished 10th in the Superbike class and 11th in the Superstock class in Qualifying 1 on Monday.

