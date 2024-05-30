Man in court accused of driving on closed roads during Isle of Man TT

A local man has appeared in court accused of driving on closed roads during the Isle of Man TT.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly stopped in his Citroen Berlingo in Churchtown on Wednesday May 29, Manx Radio reports.

He spent a night in the cells before appearing before Douglas Courthouse.

He did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned until June 13. He was bailed for £500.

The accusation is that he drove on a closed road during a red flag period during Wednesday’s Sidecar qualifying.

The Isle of Man Constabulary had previously warned motorists to be on their best behaviour during the TT, which runs from May 29 until June 8.

Insp Paul Kemp told the BBC that the police, who have had their numbers boosted during the TT, would “intervene” to make the period "as safe as possible".

The police will use unmarked bikes and cars and, Insp Paul Kemp insists, they make "no apologies" for their methods to keep the island safe.

The Mountain Course now features new signs for drivers to remind them of the high quantity of crashes in the past five years.

Sgt Elliot Butler warned that the extra 25 or 30 police officers during the TT would allow them to "dealt robustly" with drivers who are not respecting the roads, in an effort to "reduce the risk of collisions".